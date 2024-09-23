Specialist insolvency solicitor returns to Muckle LLP as partner

An experienced solicitor has returned to Muckle as a partner to help strengthen and grow the firm’s insolvency offering.

Kelly Jordan, who arrives with nearly 20 years of experience in the legal sector, has been appointed as partner in the banking and restructuring team at Muckle. She will be responsible for providing specialist insolvency services to insolvency practitioners, directors, landlords, trade creditors and lenders.

Kelly began her legal career in 2006 after qualifying as a corporate lawyer at a regional law firm before transitioning into the corporate insolvency and recovery sector, where she has since developed extensive expertise.

Over the years, Kelly has gained experience at several North East law firms, including completing a secondment to The Royal Bank of Scotland’s Global Restructuring Group in 2012. She first joined Muckle in 2013 as a solicitor, where she spent nine years acting for insolvency practitioners and advising a wide range of clients including insolvency professionals, trustees of charities, landlords and other creditors.

Before her return to Muckle, Kelly spent a couple of years working in-house at a litigation finance company, where she was responsible for overall business development and expanding the client base across the UK.

Kelly said: “Muckle’s growing team was a key reason why I have returned to the firm. Since my background lies predominantly in non-contentious law, I’m looking forward to getting stuck back into technical advisory and transactional work. I love that no two days are ever the same in this line of work.

“Muckle has a great corporate client base and there aren’t many firms in the North East who can offer this level of expertise. My network of external connections, along with the firm’s internal network of contacts, means we are in a really strong position to expand.

“I’ve worked at a few different companies in my time and I can truly say that the collaborative culture within Muckle stands out. It feels great to be part of a wonderful team working alongside talented lawyers.”

Louise Duffy, partner and head of banking and restructuring, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kelly back to the firm. Her return is a tremendous asset to our team.

“Kelly’s previous time at Muckle has been instrumental in shaping our insolvency services and her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offerings. We look forward to Kelly’s role in driving forward our growth strategy and strengthening our position in the sector.”