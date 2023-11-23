Specialist recruiter Coleman James celebrates growth of Built Environment Team

Specialist recruiters Coleman James has strengthened its team following the continued growth of its Built Environment Division.

Specialist recruiter Coleman James is celebrating the continued growth of its Built Environment team, amidst several new appointments to its Building Services, Civil Engineering and Construction Divisions.



Over the past few months, the firm has welcomed four recruits. These include Lauren Robson and Jordan Forster as Civil Engineering Senior Consultants. Abigail Lincoln has joined as a Construction Senior Consultant and Ben Bishop has joined the Building Services Division as a Delivery Consultant.

With eight years of experience, Lauren has worked with blue chip organisations including Caterpillar Inc, and is responsible for delivering permanent white-collar candidates within the Civil Engineering Division, while Jordan recruits specialist contractors within the Civil Engineering team. Highly experienced recruiter Abigail works within the Construction team, recruiting white-collar contractors for our long-standing client base.

Meanwhile, Northumbria University graduate Ben adds additional support to the Building Services team, working alongside experienced Associate Director Robyn Haswell.

Coleman James partners with a range of Tier 1, national, regional, specialist and sub-contractors, as well as M&E contractors and design consultancies, including Meldrum Group, Kier Construction, EQUANS, SES Engineering Services, TClarke and Dalkia.

Commenting on the growth of the Built Environment Division, Founder and Managing Director, Andrew Mackay, said; “We are delighted to welcome the new

team members to our Newcastle office. Confident, experienced and credible, each individual is a mature, high-calibre professional we’re excited to have onboard.

“Not only do they embody our core values of relationships, integrity, knowledge and excellence, but they have impressed the team with their proactive, positive attitudes and dedication to delivering tangible results for their clients and candidates. They have all brought a great amount of energy and drive. I’m looking forward to seeing how they grow and develop as we continue to expand the teams and our roster of clients nationally.

“Just as we have continued to grow our Rail Division, with our Doncaster team recently moving into prestigious new offices in the heart of the historic rail district, we’re now looking forward to taking advantage of the real opportunity to scale right across the Building Services, Civil Engineering and Construction sectors.

“Many of our clients have been with us since the very beginning, however, we are attracting an increasing number of new regional and national businesses that value our partnership approach and our focus on delivery, which is fuelling our growth.”

Abigail Lincoln, Senior Consultant, added: “Since day one, I’ve been supported by the whole Coleman James team. Like me, everyone is so professional and passionate about delivering results for their clients and candidates, as well as keen to see everyone within the team succeed, which is refreshing.

“Already, the team has worked with me to provide a bespoke professional development plan, as well as individual and team training opportunities. There’s so much knowledge and expertise within the business, which everyone is very open about sharing. I’m excited about my future with Coleman James.”

Coleman James has offices in Newcastle, Doncaster and London. It was recently ranked 13th in the Ward Hadaway Fastest 50 list, representing the fastest-growing, privately owned business in the North of England. It is currently recruiting for several roles within operations and recruitment in its Newcastle and Doncaster offices and welcomes applications from ambitious candidates looking to join the high-growth business.