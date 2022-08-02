A NORTHERN-based Talent Partner & Advisory specialist is marking its first year in business by setting out ambitious growth plans for its people, candidates and clients.

Reaching an impressive turnover of £2.3m in the first 12 months, Technology Talent Partners SPG Resourcing, currently based in Leeds, is set to open a new office in Newcastle in August, to meet demand in the region and support the growth of the SPG Group. The Group, which includes SPG Transformation and SPG Software, is a fast-growing tech business with an eco-system of solutions that span people, digital transformation, and specialist software.

This expansion into the North East is set to create 10 jobs in the region over the next 12 months, with the newest recruits ready to start work in August at its new office at the Core, within the Newcastle Helix. This will add to the 5 strong team already in place at its Leeds office, with plans to create another 7 Leeds based roles over the next year too.

The company provides bespoke Talent Advisory services to clients seeking the best tech talent, from Talent strategy to employer brand through to identification, attraction, selection, and retention.

Since its inception in 2021 SPG Resourcing has placed over 75 candidates across the financial services, public sector, health and property management spaces globally and has celebrated numerous client wins with the likes of the NHS, Capita, Huddl and First Group.

Having already moved three times to accommodate rapid growth, they have also moved their Leeds team to new premises in Wellington Place, which is the new technology hub for Leeds. The business success comes from the unique offering of technical expertise that sits behind SPG Resourcing. Alongside the SPG Transformation experts, the team carry out technical interviews for their clients, ensuring candidates go through rigorous suitability interviews before they are put forward to clients.

With its first year in business now under its belt, SPG Resourcing has made steps to ensure its local communities join the journey with them too supporting numerous initiatives and charities, including donations to The Clothing Bank, taking part in the CEO Sleepout and supporting the Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards.

Sam Hameed, Co-Founder and Managing Director of SPG Resourcing, said: “It’s a really exciting time for our team as we have big plans for our resourcing business, with an aim to reach a £7.5m turnover in the next 12 months. With ‘be the change’ at the forefront of our company values, our business is built on the ethos that tech can only create real impact when the right people are behind it. What makes us different to other resourcing partners is our technical interview panel, we’d only put candidates in front of our clients if we’d hire them for our own technical team and we only take A players.

“Our expansion into the North East not only demonstrates our commitment to growth and our fantastic clients, but also to our amazing people, which is why we are putting training and development at the heart of our internal talent strategy too. New training programmes and career development plans have been implemented right across the business to accommodate future growth and drive best industry practice. We look for people who want to be the change-makers in an organisation and we are excited to help our clients continue to find the best talent in the UK and globally.”