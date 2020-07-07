World’s finest cars set for prestigious Concours d’El é gance

Evolution of the Supercar will celebrate five decades of performance

Exciting new-model debuts from the greatest automotive brands

Set in the magnificent historic grounds of Blenheim Palace

From the globally renowned Concours d’Elégance to the presentation of the Club Trophy, this year’s Salon Privé is set to be another unforgettable celebration of the very best that the motoring world has to offer.

The traditional curtain-raiser is Wednesday’s Concours d’Elégance by AXA, the most prestigious such event in the UK. As a partner concours of The Peninsula Classic Best of the Best Award, the jury at Salon Privé is led by Ed Gilbertson and is made up of some of the world’s most experienced and knowledgeable ICJAG judges. All are experts in their respective fields and will carry out their work with scrutiny and precision.

Enthusiasts and collectors will be waiting to see which car is considered special enough to follow last year’s Best of Show – the beautiful 1948 Figoni et Falaschi Talbot Lago T26 GS Fastback Coupé. That announcement will come on Thursday, which is Ladies’ Day by Boodles – when the elegance of the cars is matched by the stylish outfits on display.

The Concours d’Elégance then makes way for Friday’s Salon Privé Masters by Pirelli and Lockton. This year, the beautiful South Lawn at Blenheim Palace will be given over to a celebration of the supercar and its evolution from the Lamborghini Miura of the 1960s to the engineering masterpieces of the 21st century. Some of the most desirable cars ever made will be centre-stage, with great names such as Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini and Jaguar all taking a starring role.

Closing the event on Saturday is the popular Classic & Supercar day featuring the Salon Privé Club Trophy. More than 1,000 cars from some of the finest manufacturers in automotive history are expected to take part in this relaxed and enjoyable day, which begins with Club Secretaries and brand representatives creating a shortlist of their favourite cars. Once these have assembled in front of the Blenheim Palace steps, guests will choose their winner – which will be awarded the Salon Privé Club Trophy.

This year’s event will also host the UK debut for a number of significant new models. Morgan will be introducing the limited-run Plus 4 70th Anniversary Edition, which is being built at its historic Malvern factory to celebrate the model’s launch in 1950. Turin-based Manifattura Automobili Torino will be presenting its sensational New Stratos, while those interested in the very latest technology won’t want to miss the all-electric Aspark Owl and Rimac Concept_Two hypercars. Also set to grace Salon Privé are the remarkable Engler Superquad and the PAL-V flying car, with further exciting announcements expected between now and September.

Director David Bagley said: “With so many key automotive events around the world cancelled, more brands than ever have turned to Salon Privé as a launch platform for new models. The event will play a pivotal role in providing premium automotive brands and their customers with an opportunity to come together finally and safely.”

Guests will be able to explore and admire vehicles from some of the leading brands in luxury and performance motoring, from Alpine to Zenvo – which will be presenting its TSR-S hypercar. Manufacturers from around the world will be represented, including Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, McLaren and more.

Salon Privé is renowned for providing something to entertain even the most discerning of guests, and this year Michelin star chef Phil Howard will be hosting a fine-dining experience in the Glass House. There will also be the chance to indulge in some retail therapy courtesy of luxury brands offering everything from Boodles jewellery to fine fragrance, travel, aviation and interior design.

Entries are now being invited for the Concours d’Elégance by AXA, and the Salon Privé Masters by Pirelli and Lockton, and everything is in place for another memorable celebration of luxury, style and performance. Where better to admire beautiful cars and savour the finest hospitality than in the picturesque surroundings of Blenheim Palace?

IMPORTANT UPDATE

Salon Privé 2020 Refund Policy. This year, you can book your tickets with total confidence with the guarantee of a full refund should the event be cancelled.* On the other hand, should the Government impose maximum event guest numbers which sit above our bookings, we reserve the right to return monies on a last-in, first-out basis.

(*full refunds given in the event of cancellation, excludes private dining bookings)

Covid-19 Secure. Above all else, the safety and wellbeing of all who attend remains our priority and as such we will have extensive social distancing measures in place to ensure we meet COVID-19 Secure guidelines. This will vary as we approach the event, but may include: