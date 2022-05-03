A SUCCESSFUL sponsored dog walk has set tails and tongues wagging as fundraisers returned to a popular park for the first time in three years.

Bark in the Park is set to raise thousands of pounds for St Teresa’s Hospice after 150 dogs and their owners descended on South Park in Darlington for the much-loved event.

COVID-19 stopped the previous two from being held in person and they were replaced by virtual events, where dogs and their owners completed their own walk, in their own time.

The 5th sponsored dog walk since it started in 2016, saw a welcome return for a lap of the 2km park circuit. Before and after the walk owners were able to enjoy stalls, dog agility demonstrations and refreshments, they also received a goody bag from the main sponsors,

St Teresa’s Hospice fundraising and marketing manager John Paul Stabler said: “It was a long wait but we finally saw the return of the popular Bark in the Park event and it was great to see so many dogs taking part. All of the proceeds will go towards the day-to-day running of the hospice.

“It costs more than £3 million a year for our specialist teams to provide round-the-clock care and support for patients living with life limiting illnesses, and their families and carers, in Darlington, South Durham and North Yorkshire, so we are very grateful for all the support we have received from dogs and owners alike.”