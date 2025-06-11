Sponsors Announced for Blyth Live

Dicksons and Saltrock Announced as Sponsors of Blyth Live Festival 2025

Blyth Town Council is delighted to announce Dicksons and Saltrock as official sponsors of the highly anticipated Blyth Live Festival, taking place on Saturday 21st June at the Mermaid Car Park on Blyth’s stunning seafront.

Now a staple of the town’s summer calendar, Blyth Live is a free, family-friendly festival that attracts thousands of visitors each year with its mix of live music, street theatre, food, and family entertainment. This year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring headline performances by the iconic Bay City Rollers, alongside crowd favourites such as The Baldy Holly Band, tribute acts to Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and ABBA, and a host of other talented performers across the day.

Festival goers can also enjoy a vibrant street theatre programme, a dedicated family activity area complete with a fun fair, and an array of market stalls and quality food vendors serving up delicious local and global cuisine. With entertainment scheduled from 11am to 9pm, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Blyth Town Council expressed their thanks to Dicksons and Saltrock, who have recently opened new stores in Blyth and are backing the festival with financial contributions, in-kind support, and volunteer hours.

Mayor of Blyth Town Council David Swinhoe said:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dicksons and Saltrock as our festival sponsors this year. Their decision to invest in Blyth reflects their strong commitment to the town and its people. They’ve not only contributed financially but have also offered invaluable in-kind support and staff volunteers to help make the day a success.

“Blyth Live is a celebration of everything that makes this town special including our sense of community and our love for live music. With their support, we’re looking forward to a fantastic, feel-good day by the sea.”

The Blyth Live Festival continues to grow in popularity and scale, drawing visitors from across the region while retaining its local heart. By supporting the festival, businesses like Dicksons and Saltrock are helping Blyth shine as a cultural and community hub.

Don’t miss this year’s celebration of music, food, and fun on the Northumberland coast. Saturday 21st June from 10.30am to 9pm at the Mermaid Car Park.