A leading Sunderland based HR agency have their sights set on further expansion in 2022 following a strong year of growth. Oculus HR provides innovative and flexible HR solutions to SMEs and their dedicated and holistic HR approach throughout recent and turbulent months has in turn driven their own organisational expansion.

Founded eight years ago by Managing Director, Louise Kennedy, Oculus HR are committed to creating value to businesses, in particular SMEs to invest and develop their HR strategy. The team at Oculus HR have gone from strength to strength with their tailored HR support services seeing an increase in monthly retainers by nearly 40% and geographical client expansion across the UK including Liverpool and Cornwall.

Recent trends show that HR is becoming ever more needed with a wide variety of legislative changes in addition to variations in working practices. It is vital that businesses are fully aware of HR and its changing landscape and the expert team at Oculus HR have been on hand at a very poignant time when organisations have needed to survive and grow.

Louise Kennedy, Managing Director at Oculus HR said:

“Building and maintaining a strong HR strategy is key, the market conditions have been ever changing and it is vital to have up-to-date advice and guidance on hand, our clients have benefited from tailored support, even though we are an outsourced provider we pride ourselves on becoming a part of the businesses and a key support mechanism.

It is vital for businesses to invest in their HR practices, now even more so than ever, our clients have seen a very tangible return on investment and the feedback has been great to hear.”

Oculus HR offer human resources support and employment law advice to companies of varying sizes across a number of industrial and business sectors. 2021 saw the launch of Oculus Health and Safety due to demand from their growing client base and a new service of Masterclasses for Line Managers – The HR package which includes 10 different courses.

2022 promises more growth and expansion with the exciting new launch of HR to Go, a service where business owners can purchase packages, alongside the further growth of Oculus Health and Safety which is headed up by business partner, Eddie Kennedy. With new employees set to join the team, plans for an office relocation are also on the horizon.

Louise added:

“2022 is looking bright for Oculus HR and promises to be a period of further growth, I’m really happy with the direction that the business is going in. We have a number of exciting new projects recently launched and also in the pipeline and we are committed to having all the right mechanisms in place to support our clients, we will continue to keep innovation at the heart of our support packages.

An increase in remote working, alongside legislative changes and teamed with the enhanced awareness around mental health mean that businesses need to have tailor-made advice readily available and to hand, we have proven to be a vital piece of our client’s ‘jigsaw’ so to speak.”

With Louise’s background in the automotive and manufacturing sectors, Oculus HR has established an international business reputation working with clients such as Foundation of Light, NBT Group, Ashford Orthodontics, Aphrodite, Pub Culture, Sunderland GP practices to name but a few.

To find out more visit oculus-hr.co.uk and oculus-healthandsafety.co.uk