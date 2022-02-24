Profits from The Kavli Group, which includes Primula Cheese and Castle MacLellan in the UK, enabled Kavli Trust to donate £7.8 million to good causes in 2021.

Kavli Trust is the sole owner of The Kavli Group, which employs 840 people in four countries has contributed a total of £62.7 million to good causes around the world since 2012.

In recent years, Kavli Trust has focused on projects and low-threshold measures strengthening child and adolescent mental health and climate and environmental solutions. Most funds are allocated to good causes in the four countries where The Kavli Group operates: the UK, Norway, Sweden and Finland.

Here in the UK recent beneficiaries include St Oswald’s Hospice, staff were presented with a cheque for £30,000 by the cheese brand to fund a range of accessible play equipment for its Children and Young Adults Service. As well as the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) which received a vital £26,000 investment to help with their focus to offer 24/7 critical care support in the region.

Commenting on last year’s contribution Inger Elise Iversen, General Manager at Kavli Trust said: “At the Kavli Trust, sharing is at the heart of everything we do. That is why we donate all of our profits to good causes. We are delighted to have allocated £7.8 million to projects within humanitarian work, research and culture last year and hope to beat this figure in 2022.

“We will continue to invest in strengthening child and adolescent mental health for years to come at the Kavli Trust. It is more important than ever to contribute to all children and young people experiencing well-being, security and belonging.

“We also choose to support several projects promoting climate and environmental solutions. As part of the food business, we have a responsibility and a potential to contribute to good solutions within responsible consumption and production of food. The fight against food waste is therefore another main focus.”

Kavli Trust will continue to allocate all profits from The Kavli Group to good causes.

For more information on the Kavli Trust, visit https://kavlifondet.no/en/