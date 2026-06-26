From the Stands to the Song: Stevie Palmer Captures Scotland’s World Cup Dream in “Here We Go”

Artist: Stevie Palmer

Single: Here We Go

Release Date:

Award-winning Scottish singer-songwriter captures a lifetime of football dreams, family memories, and national pride in a new anthem for Scotland supporters.

Acclaimed Scottish singer-songwriter Stevie Palmer has released “Here We Go,” an uplifting football anthem inspired by Scotland’s enduring love affair with the beautiful game and the dreams that unite generations of supporters.

Written from a deeply personal perspective, Here We Go reflects Palmer’s lifelong connection to football, from childhood trips to Easter Road and Hampden Park with his father to sharing unforgettable sporting moments with his own sons decades later. The song celebrates not only Scotland’s football culture but also the family traditions, hope, and passion that surround it.

For Palmer, football has always been more than a sport. Growing up in the 1970s, he experienced the excitement of Scotland’s journey to the 1978 FIFA World Cup, a tournament remembered for Archie Gemmill’s legendary goal against the Netherlands. Like many young fans of the era, Palmer dreamed of one day wearing the Scotland shirt, scoring the winning goal in a World Cup final, and bringing football’s greatest prize home.

While that childhood dream remained just that, the spirit behind it lives on in Here We Go—a song dedicated to every supporter who continues to believe that Scotland’s moment could still be around the corner.

One of Scotland’s best-kept musical secrets, Stevie Palmer has built a reputation as a gifted songwriter and performer. The Edinburgh-based artist has released two critically acclaimed albums through Greentrax Recordings and earned praise from publications including Scotland on Sunday, Maverick Magazine, The Living Tradition, and fRoots Magazine. His music has also received extensive radio support from BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio 2, Celtic Music Radio, and stations across the UK and Australia.

Known for crafting emotionally powerful songs, Palmer has been described by Folkworld Magazine as “a wonderful singer-songwriter with a remarkable voice,” while renowned musician Mairi Campbell has called him “one of Scotland’s finest songwriters.”

With Here We Go, Palmer delivers a rousing and heartfelt soundtrack for Scotland supporters everywhere—one that celebrates the memories of the past while looking ahead to the possibilities of the future.



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