STACK NEWCASTLE DISHES UP THE NAME OF NEW TRADERS

MUCH loved favourites will be side by side with new kids on the block at the highly-anticipated STACK Newcastle.

The flagship venue – which is scheduled to open in November -is currently having the finishing touches put in place at Worswick Chambers, Pilgrim Street – a Grade II listed building which has stood empty for more than 20 years.

And ahead of the opening STACK has revealed the name of the traders who will occupy STACK Newcastle.

The landmark site has now been brought back to life with a major restoration, combined with a modern extension created from shipping containers to form STACK’s trademark plaza area.

The building is spread across three floors and will become home to an exciting mix of eight bars, street food operators, competitive socialising and live entertainment.

Confirmed traders include Pattersons, a Liverpool-based fried chicken operator, which is moving out of the North West for the first time.

Pattersons is hugely popular, well known for its delicious chicken which takes a day and a half to prepare because it is marinated in a secret brine and then a secret spiced buttermilk. Along with the chicken it serves a range of special sides, including loaded fries.

STACK Newcastle will also be the first venue in the region for The Cheesy Pig, which offers a range of pulled pork street food and has been a hit at STACK Lincoln.

The venue will also house a number of STACK’s most popular outlets including ZZA Pizzeria, Bao Down, Acropolis, Brack Burger and We Are Melt, which opened at St. James’ STACK earlier this summer.

Foodies can also look forward to some exciting new flavours, with Mexican food concept La Cocina Mexicano joining the mix, and a sandwich deli set to take one of the external units – bringing even more variety to the line-up.

Dec Carr, Operations Director at Pattersons, is very excited about moving into STACK Newcastle.

“We’ve been operating successfully around the North West for the past ten years and have recently opened further outlets in Manchester and Warrington,” he said.

“We were looking at other areas and one of our managers, who is originally from Gateshead, mentioned STACK.

“We visited a number of the sites and were really impressed and thought they would be a perfect fit for us.”

STACK Newcastle has three external units, with the first one being taken by

Patrick Forster Barbers and Shop, expanding from their High Bridge Street base.

Patrick, who has run the barbers for 13 years, said opening a second shop was a long-held dream.

“We train apprentices and we tend to keep them all so having another shop will mean we can keep everyone busy,” he said.

“It also means we can offer some new services that we don’t currently offer such as shaving.

“It’s a fantastic building and we’re really looking forward to opening.”

STACK Newcastle is still looking for a business to occupy the remaining external unit, which would suit a beauty salon, nail bar, plant shop, piercing studio or even a dessert outlet.

The Grade II listed building’s third floor will be dedicated to STACK’s competitive socialising brand, Sideshow, which launched last year at STACK Lincoln. Located within the original part of the building, Sideshow will feature interactive darts, shuffleboard and karaoke booths, all with a vintage carnival aesthetic.

Neill Winch, CEO for STACK, said the project was about more than just great food and drink:

“Bringing Worswick Chambers back to life after being vacant for more than 25 years is something we’re incredibly proud of. The combination of its historic character with our signature container plaza makes this one of our most ambitious STACK projects yet,” he said.

“At STACK we’re known for the quality and variety of our street food and we’re very proud of the amazing offering that we have lined up for STACK Newcastle. The mix of our most popular outlets alongside exciting new names makes for a really special line-up.”

Anyone wanting to find out more about taking up the last remaining external unit at STACK Newcastle should complete the expression of interest form at https://stackleisure.com/trader-vacancies/