Staff members at a Middlesbrough based care home managed to raise more than £500 by doing a sponsored walk.

The team of six all work at MHA Montpellier Manor decided to walk from Staithes to Runswick Bay.

Mary Dimmick, Julie Dimmick, Tracy Atkinson, Hannah Pearson, Denise Rollings and Caitlyn Cairnes took part in the walk and in the process raised some funds.

The total journey was approximately 3.2 miles running along the waymarked path along the spectacular cliff tops.

They were accompanied by Bea and Bertie, mascot bears for the home and collected some donations along the way, with support from local businesses in the area

In total the group managed to raise £548.00, which will go towards purchasing an interactive tablet for residents.

Kelly Deane, acting home manager said:” It’s a tremendous effort from the group and we are all very proud of them.

“The group kept us updated throughout the challenge and we were all supporting them along the way.

“The amount raised is very impressive and I want to thank everyone who donated and supported the cause.

“We have had a lot of support from family members of residents as well as local businesses supporting us, so it’s been a great community effort.

“Based on the success of this walk, the group is planning to do something similar again.

To donate visit here.