The Gateshead team that has backed thousands of UK entrepreneurs with more than £100million today (19 April 2021) launched a free training course to help others start up successful businesses.

Transmit Startups has become the UK’s leading provider of Start Up Loans for businesses, supporting ideas ranging from vegan handbags to valet-style bike parking and everything imaginable in between. A surge in demand has seen applications for support rise threefold in the past year.

New style of training for entrepreneurs

This appetite for starting up has prompted the team to develop Learn Smarta – a new style of training designed to equip tomorrow’s entrepreneurs with everything they need to know to plan, launch and run a strong and successful business.

Business Support Director Damian Baetens said: “We know the strength of startup spirit that charges through the UK because we talk to people with brilliant business ideas every single day. But business success depends on more than a good idea alone.

“Aspiring entrepreneurs stand a much greater chance of making a real go of things if they’ve done some groundwork first and learned the basics of business.

“That’s why we’ve developed Learn Smarta as a new kind of business training to equip people with all the skills, confidence and support they need to give it their best shot.”

No-nonsense, jargon-free zone

Learn Smarta is designed to guide participants through the process of developing their business idea and testing whether it’s sound at a pace that suits them – usually four to six weeks. Working with expert tutors, real entrepreneurs and a cohort of likeminded startups, aspiring entrepreneurs cover everything they need to know to then set up and run their business successfully.

Damian added: “We’ve approached the development of this training in our usual way – a practical, no-nonsense approach that’s grounded in real entrepreneurial experience. Essentially, it’s a training course that we wish we’d had when we were starting out.

“Most of our team have been self-employed before and many still are. So, when it comes to running a business, we really get it.

“We’ve poured all of that experience and all of our enthusiasm for supporting the UK’s independent businesses into Learn Smarta. We’re really excited to see what a difference we can make to the UK’s startup community.”

Fully funded in Northumberland and Tyne and Wear

The first Learn Smarta programme will begin on May 10, and usually costs £499 but is fully funded for anyone living in Tyne and Wear and Northumberland. Further courses will begin later in the month and the aim is to roll out the course nationally.

Learning is delivered virtually and flexibly to suit a range of lifestyles and busy schedules, with interactive live sessions available to watch on demand.

Expert tutors provide one-on-one consultations to identify areas of strength and weaknesses so participants can focus their time effectively. While the Learn Smarta community shares the experience of starting up so nobody needs to feel they’re going it alone.

Transmit was created by three North East entrepreneurs; Richard Myers, Damian Baetens and Ian Straker, who shared an ambition to help others starting out in the world of business by offering a refreshingly different approach to enterprise support.

Transmit employs 33 people across its head office at Northern Design Centre, Gateshead, London, its Scottish base in Glasgow and its network of consultants across the UK. It offers funding, consulting, coaching and mentoring services to entrepreneurs throughout their business journey.

Registrations are now open.