Free-to-Play Mobile Strategy Game Officially Launched in Japan on August 26

Greater Zurich Area, Switzerland — Sept. 7 , 2021 — Today, FunPlus, a leading mobile game developer and publisher, and its KingsGroup studio are celebrating an enormously successful first two years of State of Survival, the free-to-play strategy game available on iOS and Android. Just in time for the anniversary, the game has officially passed 100 Million Downloads, and is now available in Japan, the world’s third largest gaming market according to Newzoo.

“We’re incredibly proud of State of Survival’s ongoing success. Reaching the 100 million downloads milestone cements the game at the top of both the zombie survival and strategy genres” said Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer, FunPlus. “As we bring the game to a major new market in Japan and continue to create engaging content, in-game events and partnerships for players to enjoy, we’re excited to see the game continue on this upward trajectory.”

After kicking off 2021 with the introduction of Daryl Dixon from AMC’s The Walking Dead as a playable hero voiced by actor Norman Reedus, fans can rest assured that things will only get crazier before the year comes to a close… But first, they can join their fellow survivors and jump into the anniversary action in a last hope effort to build a massive airship that can soar safely above the hordes of Infected.

To give the survivors every possible advantage in this high stakes effort, Becca, a long time fan-favorite NPC, joins the fight today as a new legendary playable hero. With her active skill Raid, Becca uses her grappling gun to leap, kick, and stun all nearby enemies. Becca also has two passive skills: Incendiary Bullets gives her a chance to use modified bullets to do AOE explosive damage, while Killer Instinct means Becca does more damage to all Elite enemies.

All players who log in to celebrate the anniversary festivities will receive 200 Supply Cases; players will also have a chance to unlock Daryl Dixon as a resonating hero through an in-game event.

For more information on FunPlus, visit http://www.FunPlus.com. For more information on State of Survival, visit https://funplus.com/games/ state-of-survival/.