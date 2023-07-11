Statistics says Geordies fancy something different for tea, what about Mexican.

When it comes to satisfying your craving for authentic Mexican food in Newcastle, you’ll find a variety of options to choose from. Whether you’re a local resident or visiting the city, there are several fantastic Mexican restaurants that are guaranteed to leave you with a memorable dining experience. Here is a list of some of the best Mexican restaurants in Newcastle:

1. Cantina Movil: Situated in the heart of Newcastle, Cantina Movil offers a vibrant and energetic atmosphere along with delicious Mexican street food. Their menu includes mouth-watering tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, all made using fresh and locally sourced ingredients. With their vibrant flavors and friendly staff, Cantina Movil is a must-visit for any Mexican food lover.

2. El Toro: Located in the picturesque suburbs of Newcastle, El Toro offers a charming and cozy environment to enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine. The restaurant prides itself on its extensive menu, which features a wide range of traditional Mexican dishes such as enchiladas, fajitas, and tamales. Their dishes are bursting with flavors and are expertly prepared by skilled chefs.

3. Dos Amigos: Situated near the bustling city center, Dos Amigos is a popular Mexican restaurant that offers a lively and vibrant dining experience. Known for their generous portion sizes and friendly service, Dos Amigos is a favorite among locals and visitors alike. Their menu includes a variety of Mexican classics, including nachos, chimichangas, and sizzling fajitas.

4. Gringos Mexican Cantina: If you’re looking for a restaurant that combines great Mexican food with a lively atmosphere, Gringos Mexican Cantina is the place to go. Located in the heart of Newcastle, this vibrant eatery offers a diverse menu filled with tantalizing options. From their sizzling hot fajitas to their famous margaritas, Gringos Mexican Cantina guarantees a memorable dining experience.

5. Baja Cantina: Nestled in a charming corner of Newcastle, Baja Cantina is a hidden gem that offers delicious and authentic Mexican cuisine. Their menu features a range of traditional dishes made with fresh ingredients, including their specialty enchiladas and sopes. The warm and welcoming ambiance of Baja Cantina makes it an excellent choice for a relaxed meal with friends and family.

6. Taqueria De Mexico: Taqueria De Mexico is a small, family-owned restaurant that brings the flavors of Mexico to Newcastle. Their menu focuses on traditional street food, such as tacos, tortas, and tostadas. All their dishes are made from scratch using traditional recipes and high-quality ingredients. If you’re in the mood for authentic Mexican street food, Taqueria De Mexico is the perfect spot.

7. La Casa del Taco: As the name suggests, La Casa del Taco is a restaurant that specializes in mouth-watering tacos. Located in a lively neighborhood of Newcastle, this cozy and welcoming establishment offers a variety of taco options, including vegetarian and vegan choices. With their authentic flavors and affordable prices, La Casa del Taco is a beloved spot for taco enthusiasts.

If you’re in Newcastle and craving Mexican cuisine, these top restaurants are sure to satisfy your taste buds. Each of them offers a unique experience, from vibrant street food to cozy traditional spots. Embark on a culinary adventure and explore the flavors of Mexico at these fantastic Mexican restaurants.

