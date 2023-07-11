Thinking of something different for tea, what about a Parmo in Teesside.

The Parmo, a beloved dish from the North East of England, is a true delight that has gained popularity not only in its place of origin but across the country. Consisting of a breaded chicken or pork escalope topped with béchamel sauce and melted cheese, it is no wonder that this indulgent dish has won the hearts of many. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, here are the top 10 restaurants to try a Parmo that will leave you craving for more.

1. The Parmesan Pot

If you’re looking for a restaurant solely dedicated to the art of Parmos, The Parmesan Pot is the place to go. Located in Darlington, this cozy restaurant offers an extensive menu of Parmo variations, from classic options to unique creations. With generous portions and high-quality ingredients, The Parmesan Pot will satisfy your Parmo cravings perfectly.

2. T’s Diner

Located in Middlesbrough, T’s Diner is a hidden gem that excels in serving delicious Parmos. The restaurant offers a variety of options to cater to different tastes, including vegetarian and gluten-free versions. Alongside their Parmos, T’s Diner also serves mouthwatering sides such as loaded fries and crispy onion rings that pair perfectly with your dish.

3. Mohujos Grill

If you find yourself in the seaside town of Hartlepool, look no further than Mohujos Grill for a top-notch Parmo experience. Their Parmos are known for being perfectly crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, offering a delightful texture combination in every bite. The wide range of toppings available ensures that there is a Parmo for everyone.

4. Central Park

Situated in the heart of Darlington, Central Park is a family-friendly restaurant that serves fantastic Parmos. Alongside their classic Parmo, they offer various interesting twists on the dish, such as adding BBQ pulled pork or buffalo sauce for those who enjoy a bit of heat. With a pleasant atmosphere and friendly staff, Central Park is a great place to enjoy a Parmo.

5. The Ship Inn

Nestled in the charming village of Saltburn-by-the-Sea, The Ship Inn is a traditional pub that surprises visitors with its exceptional Parmo offerings. Whether you prefer the classic combination or want to explore different flavors by trying a Parmo topped with black pudding or mushrooms, The Ship Inn has got you covered. Make sure to accompany your meal with one of their carefully selected ales for the ultimate experience.

6. Crane’s Kitchen

Located in Stockton-on-Tees, Crane’s Kitchen is a small but cozy restaurant that prides itself on serving high-quality Parmos. The use of locally sourced ingredients ensures that each Parmo is bursting with flavor. From the perfectly cooked meat to the creamy sauce, every element of their Parmo is expertly executed, leaving you craving for more.

7. The Oven

Situated in Oldham, The Oven may be a bit of a journey for Parmo enthusiasts, but it is well worth the travel. This family-run establishment offers a range of delicious Parmos that cater to different tastes. With generous portions and reasonable prices, The Oven provides excellent value for money and serves Parmos that will make your taste buds dance with joy.

8. The Star Inn

Located in the scenic town of Guisborough, The Star Inn is a charming pub that serves fantastic Parmos alongside its traditional menu. The pub prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients and offers a variety of toppings for their Parmos, including jalapenos, bacon, and fried egg. The friendly staff and cozy atmosphere make dining at The Star Inn a memorable experience.

9. Ashton’s Fish & Chips

If you’re in Redcar and craving a Parmo, head over to Ashton’s Fish & Chips for a delightful twist on this North Eastern favorite. Ashton’s combines the best of both worlds by combining their famous fish and chips with the Parmo. The crispy fish fillet takes center stage, topped with creamy béchamel sauce and melted cheese. It’s a unique take on the Parmo that you won’t want to miss.

10. Fellini’s

Situated in the heart of Middlesbrough, Fellini’s is an Italian restaurant that adds its own flair to the Parmo. Their Parmos are made with love and care, using only the finest ingredients. The result is a culinary delight that combines the best of Italian and North Eastern cuisine. Fellini’s friendly service and relaxed atmosphere make it a great place to enjoy a Parmo with a twist.

From dedicated Parmo restaurants to cozy pubs and Italian eateries, the North East of England offers a wide range of options to satisfy your Parmo cravings. Each of these top 10 restaurants excels in their own unique way, ensuring you’ll have an unforgettable Parmo experience.

