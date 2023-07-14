NORTHERN PRIDE IS ALL ABOUT COMMUNITY…

SPORTS and activities, health and wellbeing and unique shopping experiences are just some of the attractions on offer in the Community Village at this year’s Northern Pride event.

And visitors will also be able to enjoy a whole host of exciting entertainment, as the Curious Arts Stage returns to the event once again.

The Community Village is at the heart of this year’s festival, which runs at Newcastle’s Town Moor over the weekend of 22-23 July.

And everyone from singers to drag artists, DJs to fitness will be appearing on the Curious Arts Stage across the weekend, thanks to the support of the North of Tyne Combined Authority, who have ensured the village is free to all.

Leading the line up on the Curious Arts Stage, will be British Asian drag comedian and podcaster from Bradford, Lady Bushra and Amy Langdown, a Newcastle-based writer, facilitator, producer and artist.

An exercise session, Camp Fit with Carl, with DJ Em T also playing a set.

Ste Dunn, director of the festival said Pride was very grateful for the organisation’s support.

“Being able to let everyone access the Community Village for free and all of the activities which are taking place there, has only been possible because of the generosity of the North of Tyne Combined Authority and we can’t thank them enough,” he said.

“I’m really excited to be able to bring to life this vision we had that Pride must be free at the point of access for all, and with this support we’ve been able to deliver this, which will have as it’s focal point the Curious Arts Stage, back for its third year.”

North of Tyne elected Metro Mayor, Jamie Driscoll added:

“Pride is a reminder of the power of ordinary people standing together in defiance of those who seek to divide us.

“There’s never been a more important time to come together to celebrate equality and inclusivity of everyone under the rainbow – regardless of race, sexuality or gender identity.

“We wanted to help make this event truly welcoming to all. I’m so glad we could contribute some cash to make the Northern Pride Community Village accessible to everyone regardless of income.”

Activities and specific sessions will for the first time run across the entire weekend, rather than just being limited to one of the two days as in previous years, making them even more accessible.

This includes the Family and Youth Zone, sponsored by construction company, Morgan Siddall, where there will a whole host of family friendly activities and the Sports and Active Live Zone – supported by Newcastle International Airport – with a number of fun, sporting challenges available.

The Community Village will also play host a Health and Wellbeing section – sponsored by Loganair – where a range of support services and health testing will be available.

There will also be a return this year of the LGBT Northern Social Group, which was created to help anyone visiting Northern Pride for the first time and who might be nervous about what to expect.

Sponsored by BT Group, this dedicated chill out space offers changing rooms, an alcohol free space and is perfect for neurodivergent people or those who have never been to Pride before and require some support.

Full details of all of the events across the weekend are available at www.northern-pride.com or via the free Northern Pride app.

