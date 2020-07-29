Introduction of EV Connected Services to the MyMazda app for added driver convenience.

New functions allow users to control charging process and relay information to the vehicle remotely.

The MX-30 is the first Mazda vehicle to feature touchscreen climate control.

At the heart of every Mazda lies Jinba Ittai – a sense of oneness and connection between car and driver. Arriving in early 2021, Mazda’s first fully-electric production vehicle – the new Mazda MX-30, embodies this human-centric approach and demonstrates that it is not just behind the wheel that drivers can feel emotionally and physically connected with the car and environment.

Launching later this year, the latest development of the MyMazda app will see the introduction of Connected Services across Europe with functionality that removes any barriers between the car and driver to create a seamless ownership experience. With the latest app development, Mazda plans to add functions that are only possible with an electric vehicle, such as notifications if a driver forgets to plug in the charging cable and the ability to control charging using a timer, plus monitoring the charge progress and range indicator for added peace of mind.

Other convenient functions of the upgraded app include the remote control of air-conditioning settings. As no engine is required, users can define the cabin temperature, turn on/off windscreen ventilation and adjust the rear screen heating before entering the vehicle to ensure a comfortable drive for the journey ahead. The ability to pre-warm or pre-cool the car while it is plugged in, reduces the demand on the battery once driving. Additional remote commands include door locking and vehicle finder for added driver peace-of-mind when away from the car.

Currently exclusively available to the Mazda MX-30, users will be able to choose up to three destinations at once and remotely share the locations (including from third-party apps) directly to the navigation system. Compatible with both Android and Apple devices, the convenient functionality allows drivers to plan a trip when not in the car on their device and immediately have the guidance available once the vehicle is turned on.

In addition to the latest upgrades, the MyMazda app enables MX-30 drivers to locate their nearest charging station, view key information such as plug types, opening hours and address, plus send the destination directly to the navigation system within seconds. Drivers will also be able to benefit from accessing real-time information on charge point availability*.

Further general functions include the ability to remotely access real time vehicle status information (including tyre pressure and door locking), roadside assistance, service history and service request.

Moving inside, the Mazda MX-30 is the first vehicle to feature touchscreen climate control with the design goal of occupants being ‘enveloped in openness’. Featuring a 7-inch touchscreen display at the front of the console, the system serves as a touchscreen air-conditioning control panel which adjusts temperature, air flow and seat heating throughout the interior. Displayed in a simple fashion, the functions are grouped intelligently so users can adjust the climate controls in iterations of 0.5 degrees and swipe to alter in steps of three degrees, functions that can be performed quickly and intuitively to minimise distraction from the road ahead.

While the touchscreen has a functional value, it has also been developed to appeal to the senses and enhances the perceived quality of the cabin environment. Based on analytic data on human characteristics, the touchscreen display is designed to create a unique mood for the driver before setting off on their journey. When the power is switched off and the driver gets in the car, a graphic appears on the touchscreen, which subtly changes in appearance depending on the time of day and temperature to stimulate a relaxed ambience. Once the car is switched on, the screen reverts to the air conditioning controls.

Mazda wants its customers to make their a car a place in which they can relax, and an experience that enriches their daily routines. To further enhance the cabin environment, the new Mazda MX-30 is equipped with a choice of two high quality sound systems – the standard Mazda audio system or on higher grade models a 12-speaker Bose premium sound system. The Mazda audio system features speakers perfectly positioned to produce the best sound and reach the human ear as easily as possible in the cabin environment. Alternatively, the Bose 12-speaker premium audio system offers another level of sound performance and delivers deeper, more impactful audio performance throughout the cabin and selectable listening modes help ensure a close emotional connection between passengers and their music inside the new MX-30.

With UK pricing and specifications for the full Mazda MX-30 range to be announced later in the year, the Mazda MX-30 First Edition is the first opportunity to take ownership of the unique, stylish and driver focused electric vehicle. As part of an electrification strategy that has already seen Mazda M Hybrid, mild hybrid fitted as standard to the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30, the Mazda MX-30 features an AC synchronous electric motor and a 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers a range of approximately 124miles and comes with AC charging up to 6.6kW and DC rapid charging designed to meet 125A Combo Charging standards up to 50kW.

Available with a choice of free-of-charge Ceramic Metallic or Polymetal Grey Metallic single colours, the First Edition can also be ordered with either £950 three-tone Ceramic Metallic or £1,250 three-tone Soul Red Crystal Metallic. The three-tone design further marks out the MX-30’s unique styling with a brilliant black roof and metallic grey upper side panels to contrast the Soul Red Crystal or Ceramic Metallic main body colour. Inside, the First Edition features a light and modern cabin ambiance with light grey cloth and stone leatherette combined with orange seat stitching.

Standard interior equipment includes a windscreen projecting head-up display, 8-way electric adjustable drivers’ seat, a colour 7-inch TFT dial display, a leather wrapped steering wheel and chrome trim accents.

As you’d expect the MX-30 First Edition comes with the latest version of Mazda Connect, navigation, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the technology tally also includes Mazda Radar Cruise control and a driver’s knee airbag.

The Mazda MX-30 has been designed to deliver the intuitive responses, natural feedback and involving handling you’d expect of a Mazda. Electric G-Vectoring Control Plus (e-GVC Plus) enhances chassis performance by using motor torque to optimise the front-rear load shift for improved stability and the MX-30’s Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture is specifically tailored to compliment the smooth power delivery of the e-Skyactiv drivetrain. The dynamic focus also extends to a throttle pedal that delivers a seamless transition between linear power delivery and smooth regeneration on lift off, equally, the braking system offers a seamless transfer between energy regeneration and hydraulic brake action.

Commenting on the Mazda MX-30 First Edition, Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director at Mazda UK, said: “Mazda is based on a human-centred philosophy, and through our products we are able to connect drivers and the society they live in. We live in a digital world, and whether you’re remotely defrosting your car from bed in the morning, checking to see if it’s locked at night or checking the range for the journey ahead, the latest development of the MyMazda app will help bring even more convenience for MX-30 drivers and will seamlessly integrate into modern lifestyles. Part of Mazda’s multi-solution approach to efficient vehicles, the launch of our first pure electric car is a milestone moment for the brand and a landmark moment for our dealers and customers here in the UK.”

An electric car that delivers the kind of traditional driver engagement you’d expect from a Mazda matched to new levels of digital connection, the Mazda MX-30 is a multi-level example of car and driver as one.