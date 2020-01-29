The Air Max 90 FlyEase is Nike Sportswear’s first use of FlyEase technology. In celebration of three decades of the Air Max 90, the shoe combines the heritage of the 1990 design — originally released as the Air Max III — with FlyEase technology.

The genesis for the reimagination of an icon stems from a simple need: to quickly and easily get into our everyday shoes. Leveraging a new entry system, the Air Max 90 FlyEase offers quick, easy-on and off access through a flexible heel that collapses when wearers step into the shoe. The heel then snaps back into place upon entry to secure the fit. The idea behind the design is that wearers of the Air Max 90 FlyEase can tie and set their laces and then slip the shoe on and off for easy access on the go.