Over 400 coats have already been donated to the Keep Stockton Warm initiative!

Last month Castlegate and Wellington Square shopping centres teamed up with local charity ‘A Way Out’ on a campaign to keep the Teesside community warm this winter.

They installed a large donation station in Stockton’s Castlegate Shopping Centre and invited shoppers to donate their unwanted winter coats. The number of donations made already has been overwhelming, with over 400 donations so far!

Matt Boxall, Centre Manager, said “The generosity of the Stockton community never ceases to amaze us. It is heartwarming to receive so many donations, it shows how much everybody cares about each other here in Stockton. It makes us very proud!”.

The campaign is running until the end of February, so there is still time to donate a coat in the donation box located outside B&M. If you do not have a coat to donate, then you can still support the initiative by making a donation to buy a hot chocolate for someone to keep them warm. Donations can be made by scanning the QR code on the donation station in Castlegate Shopping Centre or via the centre websites.

“We have given ourselves a target of 500 coats, which at first, considering we are in a national lockdown we didn’t think we would reach. But now we are confident that we can smash that target thanks to our wonderful local community.” added Matt.

For more details about the Keep Stockton Warm campaign and to find out what items they can and cannot accept, visit the centres’ websites: www.castlegateshoppingcentre.com or www.wellingtonshops.co.uk