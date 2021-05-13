12/05/2021

Active Chartered Financial Planners, based in Stockton-on-Tees, has expanded its growing team after a successful start to the year despite the economic restrictions caused by the pandemic.

The firm, which holds the highly coveted ‘chartered’ status only held by a small proportion of financial planning firms has grown in the wake of the pandemic and has added 3 key members of staff to its growing team. The new recruits are not just due to the business’s growth, but also to ensure that the exceptional levels of customer service are maintained.

Joanne Fisher joins the team as its eighth chartered financial planner. She has 25 years’ experience in the industry, beginning her career at Yorkshire Bank before moving to various other banks and IFA firms around the UK. Joanne is a highly skilled financial planner with particular specialisms in pensions, investments and estate planning.

Joanne said: “I love helping clients to achieve their financial objectives. I do find that supporting clients emotionally (as well as financially) on the journey is just as important”

Paul Gibson, director at Active, said: “I first met Joanne in 1991 when her father was my manager at Yorkshire Bank in Middlesbrough. In 1996 Joanne and I trained to be financial advisers at the same time and although our careers have taken us in different directions, we have stayed in touch. We are thrilled that someone with Joanne’s exceptional knowledge and experience has joined the team.”

Louise Woods and Matt Grounds join to strengthen the firm’s client support team, ensuring that clients continue to receive an excellent service. Louise brings a wealth of customer service experience and Matt joins from another local financial planning firm where he worked in a similar role.

Rachel McCulloch, executive support manager, said: “We are so happy to welcome Matt and Louise to the team. The last few months have proven extremely busy, so to bring Matt on board with so much experience in a similar client support role will prove invaluable. Louise brings great experience in customer service having worked at a large retailer for many years; she is already proving a huge hit with clients.”