Stockton MP applauds “incredible” work of Home-Start Teesside

Matt Vickers MP and Michelle Hardy at Home-Start Teesside’s charity shop and office in Middlesbrough

Matt Vickers, the MP for Stockton West, has urged people on Teesside to consider volunteering with Home-Start Teesside following a visit to the charity’s facilities in Middlesbrough.

During the visit to the charity’s shop and office in Brambles Farm, he met with Michelle Hardy, Scheme Manager, to gain an insight into the charity’s essential support it provides for families with children under five across Stockton, Middlesbrough, and Redcar & Cleveland.

Home-Start Teesside is currently spearheading its ’24 for 24’ campaign, aiming to recruit 24 volunteers this year to extend its reach amidst a rise in referrals and a pressing need for volunteers. It receives 150 referrals annually, currently operates with 26 volunteers supporting over 40 families but urgently needs additional volunteers to meet the growing demand for its services.

The charity pairs trained volunteers, many of whom are parents themselves, with families to provide personalised, confidential support directly in their homes. Ideal volunteer candidates include retirees, former educators, healthcare professionals, and stay-at-home parents. Volunteers commit to a minimum of one year, dedicating two to three hours per week to family visits, and must undergo enhanced DBS checks and a comprehensive Volunteer Preparation Course.

Michelle Hardy, Scheme Manager at Home-Start Teesside, said: “Welcoming Matt to Home-Start Teesside was a pleasure. It gave us a wonderful opportunity to showcase the meaningful work we do across the region. Our goal is to ensure every child gets the best start in life, and having Matt’s support reinforces the importance of our mission.”

Matt Vickers said: “I was truly inspired by my visit to Home-Start Teesside. The dedication and compassion shown by the team in supporting young families facing life’s challenges is nothing short of incredible. Their hands-on approach, from guiding families to essential services to providing practical help at home, makes a real difference in our community.

“I urge everyone across Teesside – whether you’re a parent, a grandparent, or someone with a bit of extra time – to consider volunteering with Home-Start. Your time and effort can help struggling families navigate the ups and downs of raising young children. It’s a fantastic way to give back”