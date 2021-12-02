Rosedene Egglescliffe continued its 10th anniversary celebrations with a visit from Matt Vickers, MP for Stockton South.

Mr Vickers had a tour of the setting, learned about the Rosedene ‘curiosity approach’ and made a bird feeder with the children out in the garden.

The nursery teaches children how to be a good neighbour within the community and regularly takes part in beach cleans, visits to local care homes and litter picks at nearby Preston Park.

Jodie Hutchinson, manager at Rosedene Egglescliffe, said: “We showed Matt around our facilities, and we went into the garden with the children to make a bird feeder.

“Matt got really stuck in, got down to the children’s level, engaged with them and the staff too. I think everyone had a really lovely time.

“It was a great day all in all.”

Matt Vickers, MP for Stockton South, said: “You can tell why Rosedene Egglescliffe has been here for 10 years because the team are doing a great job.

“Community spirit is essential, and we’ve seen during the pandemic how people benefitted from getting together and helping one another out. It’s great that the nursery is driving that into young people.

“They’re getting out there, helping others and using natural resources. It’s fantastic stuff.”

Egglescliffe Rosedene is an OFSTED Outstanding rated setting.