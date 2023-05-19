Storage firm offering free containers to good causes

A storage container firm is doing its bit for charity by offering free units to eligible projects.

Stockton-based Cleveland Containers, which is the UK’s largest shipping container sales company, has launched the initiative after a year of record-breaking growth.

As part of its commitment to giving back, the company is offering the chance of free hire of a 20ft standard container to non-profit organisations, such as charities, the NHS, food banks, sports clubs and schools.

Andrew Thompson, chief executive officer of Cleveland Containers, said: “At Cleveland, we are delighted to be in a position to support non-profit organisations across the country at a time of significant uncertainty.

“The historic cost of living crisis continues to put millions of UK citizens and businesses under a worrying amount of financial pressure. Choosing to heat or eat is too common a phrase in 21st century Britain, resulting in many charities and non-profit organisations suffering from an acute lack of donations or revenue streams.

“This is why we want to do our part. By offering non-profit organisations across the UK containers, on a free hire period for up to 12 months, we’re proudly living by one of our core values – ‘We’re People People’.”

This is not the first time the business has played its part in community initiatives. Last year, employees clubbed together to support four North East foodbanks by bringing in their own food donations, with Cleveland providing additional funds to reach a total value of £4,000. It has also just selected two charities of the year to support in 2023 – MS Society and Teesside Hospice.

Andrew added: “Our shipping containers are durable, secure, and wind and watertight, and can be used by non-profit organisations for a variety of purposes including the safe storage of goods, equipment or physical donations.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer practical support to organisations that may need it and urge anyone interested to fill in an application as soon as possible.”

Successful organisations may also be offered a discounted rate beyond the initial 12 months, along with a flat delivery fee of £150.

The closing date for applications is June 30, and interested parties can email charity@clevelandgroup.co.uk for an application form.

