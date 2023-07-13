Storey Building Career With Senior Banks Homes Role

Regional housebuilder Banks Homes has strengthened its expanding senior team with the appointment of David Storey as its new head of commercial.

David brings more than a dozen years’ experience in the North East property industry to his new role, which involves appraising land, managing budgets and closing contracts around large-scale residential development sites.

He began his career as a quantity surveyor before working his way up through the ranks with a well-known regional housebuilder in a number of commercial roles.

Set up earlier this year by regional employer the Banks Group, Banks Homes operates across the North East and Yorkshire, and is looking to develop residential sites of all sizes.

Work is set to start on its first two projects, at the landmark Mount Oswald development in Durham City and at West Rainton in County Durham, in the coming months, with further projects set to be revealed soon.

David Storey says: “I’d reached the stage of my career where I wanted to take on more responsibility and joining Banks Homes gives me the opportunity to do just that.

“My new role allows me to get involved with every aspect of a development’s progression from initial site identification and technical design work right through to customer care and completion, and with the business still being pretty new, there’s every chance for me to apply my experience in shaping how we operate.

“The enthusiasm with the wider Banks business for the housebuilding concept was very clear from our first conversation and we’re in a great position to build another successful, sustainable property business across the North East and Yorkshire.”

The Banks Group has 47 years’ experience of developing land for a range of uses including, residential and commercial property, mineral extraction, land reclamation and renewable and flexible energy projects.

As well as managing the construction on some of the sites that sister company Banks Property brings forward, Banks Homes is also working to acquire its own development sites directly from the market.

Banks Property is continuing to work independently, promoting land opportunities and bringing high quality development sites to the market for many of the UK’s best-known housebuilders, as it has done successfully for over 35 years.

Russ Hall, managing director at Banks Homes, adds: “David’s experience and ambition make him an ideal appointment for this important role, and we’re very pleased to be adding someone of his calibre to the team.

“Banks Homes is focused on building new, high-quality and sustainable homes across the North East and Yorkshire, and we already have a strong pipeline of projects at different stages of development.”

