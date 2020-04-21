Fourth generation Octavia hatch delivers emotive design and innovative technologies

Powertrains include plug-in-hybrid drive, mild hybrid and petrol and diesel engines

Increased dimensions and improved practicality

Striking new interior design with multi-level dashboard

UK launch range comprises three feature-packed First Edition models

Milton Keynes, 15 April 2020 – 2020 marks the arrival of the fourth-generation Octavia – an all-new model that is set to continue its role as the driving force at the heart the ŠKODA range. Ahead of its summer launch this year, ŠKODA has released a new set of dynamic and location images of the hatch version.

Like the ultra-practical estate, the new Octavia hatch is bigger and packed with more technology than ever. In addition to being more spacious, safer, and better connected, the all-new model is longer and wider than its predecessor, has an even larger boot and showcases the latest evolution of ŠKODA design language. The new interior combines class-leading practicality with outstanding functionality and high-quality materials. Innovative connectivity features and new assistance systems further highlight the brand’s commitment to delivering the best possible value for money to customers.

At a length of 4,689mm, the new Octavia hatch is 19mm longer and 15mm wider than its predecessor, while its boot volume has been increased by 10 litres to 600 litres. The new front apron and the razor-sharp, narrower, new headlights feature LED technology for low beam with high beam and daytime running lights as standard. The tail lights, brake lights and fog lights make use of LED technology as well. Alloy wheels measuring up to 19 inches give all Octavia hatch variants a powerful appearance while Crystal Black, Petrol Blue and Titan Blue have been newly added to the model range of paint finishes.

In the newly designed interior, the Octavia offers a new two-spoke steering wheel, which can be heated as an option. It comes with new control buttons and knurled scroll wheels, allowing drivers to operate a total of 14 different functions without removing their hands. The redesigned modular dashboard has been arranged in different levels featuring a large, free-standing central display. The centre console is elegant, uncluttered and adorned with chrome details – as are the new door trims and handles. New and soft-touch materials lend the interior a premium look while the new LED ambient lighting indirectly illuminates the front doors, dashboard and footwells. The driver can choose up to 30 RGB colours and can assign a different colour to the dashboard and front doors than to the footwell. In addition, they can select from coordinated lighting scenarios.

The Octavia hatch range mirrors that of the estate, and is offered with three special First Edition trim levels and three engine options. All First Edition models incorporate exceptionally high equipment levels with a host of technologies and safety systems.

Among the many highlights fitted to all models are third-generation MIB infotainment systems, Virtual Cockpit digital display, LED headlights and Wireless Smartlink for Apple CarPlay. The all-new interior features a host of premium design features including a new two-spoke leather multifunction steering wheel, shift-by-wire DSG selector and rear parking sensors with manoeuvre assist.

Although current restrictions mean that customers are unable to visit retailers to learn more about the new Octavia, ŠKODA is continuing to offer its innovative Virtual Showroom. Product specialists are on hand throughout the week and weekends to speak to customers researching their next car, all from the safety of their own homes. Through 4G capability and video technology, ŠKODA product specialists are able to connect with customers and live stream their model of choice via a mobile, tablet or desktop device, enabling them to experience the car on their terms.

UK pricing and specification details for Octavia hatch and estate will be announced in due course.