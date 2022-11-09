PEUGEOT has achieved a 5% market share in October across passenger cars and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), according to the latest registration figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. PEUGEOT’s LCV-only market share rose from 8.3% in October 2021 to 9.8% in October 2022, whilst the brand’s electrified product performed well versus last year.

Fully electric and electrified models in the range performed well this month across the board, with Low Emission Vehicle (LEV) car market share rising from 4.7% to 5.4% versus October last year and Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) market share rising from 5.3% to 6.2% during the same period. PEUGEOT’s Plug-in Hybrid market share also rose from 2.1% year to date in 2021 to 3.6% year to date in 2022.

The results are reflective of the brand’s progress on the journey towards electrification – by 2023, 100% of the PEUGEOT range will be offered with an electric or electrified variant, and by 2030, 100% of the models sold in Europe will be fully electric, five years ahead of the regulatory requirements. PEUGOT customers now benefit from an extensive range of low emission product across all segments.

Supporting this ambition, key launches for the brand in 2023 include the fully electric e-308 and e-308 SW alongside an enhanced e-208, offering the best electric driving range yet on this model. The new PEUGEOT 408, a completely new model for the brand, will also launch with two plug-in hybrid powertrains in the UK in 2023.