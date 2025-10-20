Student hopes to “shed a positive light on young fathers” in new Joe Swash documentary

A University of Sunderland student is taking part in a new BBC documentary which sees actor and presenter Joe Swash shine a light on the reality of young fatherhood.

In this one-hour documentary, Joe, who became a first-time father in his mid-twenties, meets four young men from across the UK who are navigating the challenges of parenting.

As he follows their stories, Joe reflects on his own path into fatherhood and sparks wider conversations about masculinity, the importance of positive male role models, and why it’s time for young dads to be seen, heard, supported – and celebrated.

Among them is 22-year-old Joshua Race-Wiborg from County Durham, who is dad to two-year-old twin girls Autumn and Winter.

Joshua said: “It was an amazing experience to be a part of the show and hopefully shed a positive light on young fathers.

“I hope people will understand that young dads and young parents in general are more than capable of being great parents. Age does not define a person’s ability to be a parent.”

Joshua is in his first year studying a Childhood Studies degree at the University while working full time as a Peer Enabler for the North East Young Dads and Lads Project, which supports young dads and fathers-to-be (aged under 25) across the region.

The charity put Joshua forward for the documentary after they were approached by producers.

“Next thing I know they were coming to do a screen test with me and my kids,” Joshua said.

“The documentary is about young dads and how quite often they are forgotten about, it’s also about the struggles we may face. They came to film me at my house with the girls and we went for a walk, I was also invited down to London to film with the other young dads that were selected, and we went fishing with Joe.

“Joe even came to my wedding along with the camera crew. I married my wife Katie at the Roker Hotel in July just gone.”

Joshua is passionate about making a difference in the lives of children and young people, and his Childhood Studies course is the perfect starting point.

Joshua said: “I never thought being a young dad would have given me so many opportunities, being at university is something I never dreamed off.

“Being a dad myself, this course is extremely exciting. I am just starting my journey at the University of Sunderland, and I can’t wait to see where it takes me.”

Fay Cavagin, Senior Lecturer in Childhood and Primary Education at the University of Sunderland, said: “We’re really proud of Joshua and delighted he’s come to do our degree.

“Joshua is bringing some amazing experience and skills, and we know he’s going to change the lives of children and families. He’s already sharing his own experiences as part of class discussions and helping shift perceptions around young dads. We will all be tuning in to see him on TV.”

Joe Swash: Forgotten Young Dads, produced by BBC Studios Entertainment Productions, airs on BBC Three at 8pm on Monday 20 November and iPlayer from 6am. It will be shown on BBC One at 8pm on Tuesday 21 November.

For more information on studying Childhood Studies at the University of Sunderland, visit: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/social-sciences/undergraduate-childhood-studies/