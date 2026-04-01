Students come together for mock trial inspired by Netflix series

Mock murder trial

Students from across the University of Sunderland have been experiencing courtroom life through a mock murder trial inspired by award-winning Netflix drama Adolescence.

Journalism, Performing Arts, Law and Policing students brought together their different skillsets to create a fictional trial using facilities at the University, including its moot court.

Students played various roles in the courtroom, including the prosecution, defence, witnesses, the judge and court reporters to put their studies into practice in a learning environment. This was followed by a press conference where journalism students had the chance to ask questions to the victim’s mother and a detective.

UK courts have strict rules on reporting and correct procedures that often make it difficult for students to gain experience. Sessions like this allow students to get as close to a real court as possible.

Amelia Anderson, who studies MA Journalism at the University, said: “It was a great chance for us to practice what it would be like to be in a real courtroom. Everyone involved was brilliant and helped make it feel as real as possible. I feel more prepared for when I experience it in a real-life situation in my future career.”

The session provided students with an interactive and immersive simulation of court proceedings with support and feedback from academics.

Carole Watson, Associate Head of School for Journalism and Communications at the University, said: “An important thing that journalists have to do is to stand up in court and ask the judge to overturn reporting restrictions.

“It was an opportunity to work across the faculty so students can learn lessons in a safe space where they can make mistakes and be supported by staff. It’s the closest we can get to a courtroom, getting students out of the classroom and using the facilities we have got.”

Sarah Riach, Associate Head of School for Arts, Design and Performance at the University, said: “Bringing Performing Arts students together with Law, Policing and Journalism students created a powerful, real-world learning experience.

“Our students were able to apply their acting and character skills in a realistic courtroom setting, helping future legal and media professionals practise in an authentic environment. It demonstrated how performance can play a vital role in developing communication, empathy, and critical thinking across different professions.”

This session was made possible through a cross-faculty collaboration, bringing together disciplines from the University’s Faculty of Education, Society and Creative Industries to create a unique learning experience.

Dr Ben Middleton, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Faculty of Education, Society and Creative Industries at the University, said: “This collaboration showcases the strength and breadth of our faculty. By bringing together disciplines across education, society, and the creative industries, we create exceptional real‑world learning experiences that prepare our students to thrive in their future professions.”

If you are interested in studying Journalism at the University of Sunderland, find out more here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/undergraduate/ba-hons-journalism?option=8e910666-308d-4090-8f93-e420304044eb

Find out more about studying Law here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/undergraduate/llb-hons-law?option=a95a977f-5232-4925-8ac4-6beb529f7542

Find out more about studying Performing Arts here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/undergraduate/ba-hons-performing-arts?option=c7ea7f12-f19d-4811-9cb5-523e22561daa

Find out more about studying Policing here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/undergraduate/bsc-hons-professional-policing?option=847139f3-59ad-4ebe-b908-96440ef8845f