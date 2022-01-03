ART and design students exhibited their global awareness as they designed the artwork for a prestigious charity ball.

Darlington’s mayor Cyndi Hughes set them a wide and challenging brief of ‘One World’ to inspire students at Darlington College.

First year Level 3 art and design students spent six weeks working in mixed media to come up with a range of images.

Former Haughton Academy student Johnathan Holliday, of Darlington, took the honours with his simple but bold design, which will now be used as a poster to promote the annual mayor’s charity ball, scheduled to be held at the Dolphin Centre, on April 22, 2022.

Coun Hughes said: “Our views of the planet and its future are wide-ranging and I wanted to leave the brief as open as possible so the students could express fully their individual visions.

“I was absolutely thrilled with the standard of their work which not only reflected their artistic talents but showed how deeply they feel about our wonderful world.”

Johnathan, 17, who worked in oil pastels, said he was shocked to win when he felt the quality of the work of classmates was so incredibly high.

“All the work was fantastic and I feel sorry that they all couldn’t win,” he said. “I am absolutely delighted as I love my art and plan to stay on to do year two of the course.”

Lecturer Eric Walsh said: “It remains a privilege to be asked by the mayor of Darlington every year to design the charity ball posters and I know our students do their utmost to ensure their work is of the very highest standard.

“Working to a professional brief provides them with an excellent opportunity to gain a clear insight of the world of work and this year’s challenge certainly had them thinking about a topic about which they feel very passionately.”

