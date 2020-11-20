STUDENTS went online to talk about their experiences as a popular Sixth Form opened its doors virtually to the next generations of learners.

Barnard Castle School Sixth Formers were at the heart of a virtual Sixth Form Information Evening.

Operating safely in a time of a pandemic, teachers and students demonstrated their passions for A Level subjects online, using Microsoft Teams, to show prospective Sixth Formers the highlights of what the school has to offer in further education.

Various seminars were held to discuss A Level courses for next year’s cohort, as well as extra-curricular and supra-curricular opportunities for students.

Barnard Castle School Deputy Head in charge of Sixth Form Fe Beadnell said: “Our current Sixth Formers are so motivated and enthused by their chosen courses. Current Year 11s can identify with their interests and explore A Level content through the eyes of the student, as well as the teacher.

“All staff and students at both our Senior and Preparatory schools have really showed their true mettle, adaptability and resilience throughout the pandemic. At the height of the lockdown they switched seamlessly to online learning and remained completely engaged in their studies, as well as the school community, throughout.

“As professional educators, this period has highlighted the incredible potential of the internet and the school has responded by investing significantly in its IT infrastructure to improve this further still. Regardless of the pandemic, I believe online learning will play a significant role in education and prepare our students for the technological world in which they will live.”

Anyone interested in joining the Barnard Castle School Sixth Form should email feb@barneyschool.org.uk.