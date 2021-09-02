A study conducted in May this year has highlighted the levels of physical and verbal abuse that frontline security staff face on a day-today basis, this is the largest study ever undertaken on the subject of violence against security workers.

The Research led by Workingthedoors.co.uk a blog for frontline security, but supported by many in the security industry, wanted to highlight the levels of violence that many in the security industry face and the effect that has on the individual.

“This survey is one of the most important pieces of research into the experiences of front line security personnel, in the last decade”

Rollo Davies F.ISRM MSyI, Managing Editor – TPSO magazine

Key findings

36% are physically attacked monthly

36% use physical force Weekly

51% are verbally abused every time they work

57% say that an incident has affected their mental state more than 24 hours after the event

48% saying that they have had a flashback/nightmare about a specific incident

65% of our respondents were resigned to the fact that violence within the security industry was inevitable

68% of respondents also informed us that they had not received any on-going training after gaining their SIA license.

86% said that they felt that the levels of violence they see and experience whilst at work had increased over the last 5 years.

Security guards, door supervisors, retail guards and close protection officers are a valuable part of society, protecting shopping areas and transport hubs, night-time and entertainment venues and important infrastructure such as government buildings, courts and airports as well as their role filling the gaps left from the police cuts including work as street marshalls and street wardens.

“Any Violence against Frontline Security is Unacceptable and the levels shown by this survey are shocking”

Mike Hurst CPP MSyI, Director, IFPO UK and Ireland

This is having a fundamental effect on those that are employed to look after and protect people in society, With 48% saying that they have had a flashback/nightmare about a specific incident and 57% say that an incident has affected their mental state more than 24 hours after the event the potential level of PTSD should definitely set some alarm bells ringing.

“Assault is assault and when your job is to protect the public, you should be afforded the support of the law”

Rick Mounfield CSyP FSyI, Chiesf Executive, The Security Institute

Since the reopening of pubs and clubs, a sector heavily impacted by the pandemic, roles and positions have been hard to fill, with many leaving the industry to find careers in other sectors with equivalent pay and less violent environments.

The research has revealed a worrying lack of support provided by the SIA and security companies. We have provided a list of measures that we believe will help decrease the levels of violence and reduce the pressure on the limited mental health and wellbeing services provided by the NHS.

Full report can be found here – https://www.workingthedoors.co.uk/surveys/violence-in-the-security-industry/