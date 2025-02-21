Stunning contemporary light sculpture celebrates Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin’s flagship V12 sportscar inspires ‘Reflections of Speed’, the new immersive work from renowned British-American artist Anthony James

Monumental sculpture premiered at Hollywood’s iconic Chateau Marmont, as Los Angeles welcomes the world of art for Frieze LA

A true masterpiece, Vanquish and the world of art share a deep synergy of design, craftsmanship and the pursuit of timeless beauty

21 February 2025, Los Angeles, USA: The new Aston Martin Vanquish has inspired a monumental light sculpture by British-American contemporary artist Anthony James, unveiled in Hollywood ahead of Los Angeles’ most prestigious art festival, Frieze.

Introduced in 2024 as the pinnacle of Aston Martin’s fabled front-engine sports car range, Vanquish has since been hailed as a piece of automotive art. Now it provides the inspiration for ‘Reflections of Speed’, a monumental 5.4 metre x 2.6 metre immersive sculpture created over 12 months at James’ LA studio, bringing Vanquish to life through his signature style of light, alchemy and use of modern materials. The artistry of this unique British collaboration is undeniable, and the unparalleled commitment to meticulous detail and engineering precision is evident in all aspects. Every element from the smallest curve to the most intricate property has been carefully crafted. This mastery is a complete reflection of Vanquish, Aston Martin’s very own automotive masterpiece.

Unveiled to an intimate audience from Aston Martin’s Californian community and the world of art, the piece is being displayed beside the iconic swimming pool of Chateau Marmont – West Hollywood’s most exclusive hotel – throughout the weekend of Frieze Los Angeles.

Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer at Aston Martin, said: “Vanquish is more than just a car — it’s a sculpture in motion. Vanquish expresses true contemporary elegance through its proportional perfection, toned physique, broad stance, fluid curves and a striking silhouette. There is great passion in creating pure excitement, and this new Vanquish is a culmination of fearless creativity and human ingenuity. With its form shaped to evoke emotion, Vanquish – like any piece of art – aims to inspire and captivate.”

Anthony James is renowned for his distinctive light sculptures that seek to evoke the infinite cosmos, blending light and geometry to explore space and time. The artist employs glass, often in conjunction with LED lighting, to create sculptures that reflect light infinitely. His method typically involves parallel or angled mirrors to bounce light sources back and forth, creating reflections that appear to extend into infinity. This gives viewers the impression of looking down an endless tunnel of light. The sculpture itself is not modular; it is a single, unified object weighing 6,000 pounds (2,721 kg).

Often seeking inspiration from the automotive world for his work, James’ passion for cars began from a young age, when he was inspired by the cinematic and motorsports culture of the 1970s and 1980s. Since 2007, his work has primarily revolved around the intersection of art and automotive design.

This piece is the latest in a long line of Aston Martin collaborations with leading artists and creatives, from photographer Rankin to collage artist Robi Walters and Brazilian pop artist Romero Britto. Reflections of Speed follows Anthony James’ work previously adorning Q New York, Aston Martin’s flagship luxury location on Park Avenue.

Anthony James said: “This collaboration with Aston Martin is my most ambitious, technically advanced, and groundbreaking work to date. A true evolution of my practice. Reflections of Speed represents a major breakthrough in my career, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in automotive-inspired sculptures.

“Aston Martin itself is an art form, and in this collaboration, my goal is to celebrate the car from every perspective, seamlessly integrating it into my sculpture so that the two become one singular object. The artwork is designed to showcase the car from every angle, merging engineering with artistic expression in a way that has never been done before.”

Debuted in partnership with leading journal for the visual arts, The Art Newspaper, Reflections of Speed has won praise from critics.

Benjamin Sutton, Americas Editor of The Art Newspaper added: “Art is so essential to what Aston Martin does. With every new model starting as a sketch and then evolving into a sculpture long before any car parts are involved it only makes sense that they have commissioned a new project by an acclaimed contemporary artist.

“Anthony James’ brilliant work is also distinguished by an elegant marriage of artistry and engineering, echoing Aston Martin’s attention to line, surface and dynamism. The resulting work, unsurprisingly, melds the iconic British brand and the renowned artist’s distinctive imagery in the form of a bold, bravura sculpture.”

As Aston Martin’s most potent flagship in its 112-year history, Vanquish represents innovation in engineering and aesthetics, merging advanced technologies with creative design. This provides a synergy with how artists redefine boundaries and tradition by experimenting with new techniques and mediums.

Like iconic works of art, the new Vanquish is designed to transcend trends to remain desirable and relevant for decades. Its blend of classic elegance and modern edge ensures it retains a sense of timelessness, much like a masterpiece that endures across generations.

Following its unveiling the sculpture is set to be displayed to the public at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. It is intended to be offered for sale later this year, with all proceeds supporting the museum and the LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund, an emergency relief fund for artists and arts workers impacted by the devastating Los Angeles fires.