Success at the double for digital marketing agency MIRA

A SUCCESSFUL digital marketing agency has doubled in size and revenues over the past year.

MIRA Marketing is a full service digital marketing agency, specialising in pay-per-click, email marketing, social media and conversion rate optimisation (CRO).

Established in 2018, MIRA’s range of regional, national and international clients has increased significantly over the last year, leading to a recruitment drive.

MIRA founder and CEO Stuart Bramley explained: “Expansion has been rapid over the last 12 months with the addition of major clients improving our revenues and leading us to grow our team further.

“Our new clients include Harringtons pet food, part of the Inspired Pet Nutrition Group and Papershift Software, while we’ve grown our work with other regular clients such as the NHS, The Centre for Life, Host and Stay and J.T Atkinson Builders Merchant. We’re now helping almost 40 companies grow their businesses.

“To cope with demand, we’ve grown our team from five to 11 and moved into larger offices at Hoults Yard.”

Through MIRA’s marketing and targeted segmentation, Harringtons has already recorded a 23 per cent increase in revenue attributed to email and a 33 per cent increase in their email click-through rate.

“We work very closely with our clients to understand their business, and they appreciate the personal approach. We don’t pass clients on to less senior people when they join us and because we’re still a relatively small agency we’re agile and can act or respond very quickly. We tailor our approach individually to the requirements of each client – there’s no one size fits all with us. We create bespoke media campaigns for our clients, constantly monitoring, tweaking and scaling the campaigns in response to the data,” explained Stuart.

For an example, Stuart cited holiday home management company Host and Stay, which operates in a very competitive sector which includes Airbnb: “They’re a brilliant company and after understanding the objectives of their Facebook marketing, we separated customers into two different campaigns, with two different strategies behind them.

“Taking this approach meant that the business could then target the two different customer types simultaneously. We applied this approach across all marketing channels and could see the results instantly.

“Over the course of the campaigns we reduced their Facebook spend by 50 per cent and increased revenues on their ‘Stay’ side of the business by 286 per cent.”

MIRA has achieved Master Gold status with marketing automation platform Klaviyo, meaning they’re a global partner with the US-based company.

“I don’t think there’s a secret to our growth – it’s all down to our team. We have such a talented, dedicated team and we get some great advice and support from entrepreneur Neil Stephenson who’s been working with us since 2020.”

Recent recruits have included a graphic designer, a marketing strategist, paid marketing executives and email marketing personnel.

“We’ve been recruiting carefully and I think the type of interesting work we do is an attraction – for instance we’ve been working with the NHS on a campaign to reassure patients who are worried about upcoming operations while in contrast, we’ve also been working with the Centre of Life in driving their footfall. I think the diversity is an attraction.”

