A teenager from Fawdon, Newcastle, has success in his ‘site’ having recently been promoted from apprentice to Trainee Site Manager (TSM).

Tyler Mudie, 19, was trained by the National House Building Council (NHBC) at the NHBC Training Hub, located at New Tyne West Development Company’s (NTWDC) The Rise, Scotswood, over the course of 14 to 18 months.

As part of his NHBC training, Tyler was able to put the skills he learned at the NHBC Training Hub into practice, working as part of a bricklaying team at The Rise.

Supported by NTWDC’s new build partner Keepmoat, Tyler – who was awarded Young Builder of the Year at the end of 2024 at the Youth Build UK Awards – was offered the opportunity to further his training and education, with a promotion to TSM.

Geoff Scott, Social Value Manager at Keepmoat and NTWDC spokesperson, said: “Tyler has impressed everyone he has met – both on site and at the NHBC Training Hub. He is professional in his approach and very driven.

“He has overcome significant barriers in his personal life, including growing up in the care system and attending a Special Education Needs and Disability (SEND) School – both of which he views positively as they have helped him achieve what he has today.

“It is this positive attitude and sheer determination that has earned Tyler his promotion to TSM. We are all proud of his accomplishments and privileged to have played a small part in his career journey to date. Tyler is an inspiration to other young people as well as an advocate on the benefits and opportunities available through apprenticeship programmes.”

Roger Morton, Director of NHBC’s apprentice training programme and hubs, said: “It’s fantastic to see how Tyler is thriving following his training at the NHBC Training Hub in Newcastle. Our hubs are not only creating a local supply of talent for the house-building industry within 14 to 18 months but also making a significant positive impact on the lives of apprentices.

“Through our existing training hubs and our £100 million investment in a national network of 12 new multi-skill hubs, NHBC is committed to supporting the next generation of house builders. By immersing apprentices in real site conditions from day one, we’re fully preparing them for life on site and equipping apprentices like Tyler with the skills needed to deliver high-quality new homes. The house building industry offers so many rewarding career pathways and we look forward to seeing Tyler’s continuing success.”

Under the supervision of George Rudlin Senior Site Manager at Keepmoat Northeast, Tyler is responsible for ensuring that all health and safety standards and protocols are adhered to on site, as well as making sure the site remains tidy and accessible for staff and contractors.

Tyler is looking forward to Phase 3 beginning at The Rise, so that he can help support the delivery of a new collection of homes from the beginning of build, through to completion. He is also enrolling on a Level 4 NVQ in Site Supervision with the NHBC.

He added: “I am grateful of the opportunity the apprenticeship has given me. I doubted initially whether I could do the TSM role, but the support of my care worker, family, friends, NHBC trainers and colleagues at Keepmoat, persuaded me. I am really enjoying the challenge, and I love being on site.”

NTWDC is the housing-led regeneration partnership between Newcastle City Council and Keepmoat which is behind The Rise – a project which has plans to create 1,800 homes in the west end of the city.

The £265 million, 148-acre development is the most significant regeneration project currently underway in Newcastle. It has a national profile – often highlighted as an example of the city’s proven track record in housing innovation – citing delivery of largescale capital projects and the ability to partner effectively with the public and private sector.

To date, the partnership has delivered over 550 new homes, whilst also improving access to employment – creating 20 apprenticeship roles, safeguarded over 1,000 jobs, and backing several school and non-development apprenticeships projects.

*Photo caption: Tyler Mudie former brick laying apprentice at New Tyne West Development Company’s The Rise in Scotswood, Newcastle and now Trainee Site Manager.