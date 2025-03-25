  • Tue. Mar 25th, 2025

Natural Reconnection: How Welsh Holidaymakers Master the Art of Restoration

Mar 25, 2025

Welsh holidaymakers have pioneered a distinctive “nature-first, Europe-focused” approach to travel wellbeing that defies typical UK patterns. New research from InsureandGo reveals Wales leads the nation in ‘camping for nature’ immersion, with 54% choosing this holiday option compared with the national average (44%).

Welsh holidaymakers have found a distinctive formula combining European travel (54% prefer short-haul trips vs. 47% nationally) with nature immersion. Their approach to digital wellbeing is equally nuanced – while maintaining social connections digitally, (47% use their phone on holiday to check social media), they minimise work intrusions (only 14% check emails). This selective connectivity allows them to stay connected to people but disconnected from obligations.

These findings are from new research by InsureandGo, which explored the nation’s attitudes to health and wellbeing when planning their holidays for 2025. 

Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at InsureandGo comments: “Welsh holidaymakers have developed a distinctive wellbeing formula for holidays. Their balance of European exploration with deep nature connection, combined with selective digital engagement, creates a uniquely effective approach to holiday recovery. Their higher tolerance for travel logistics stress, paired with lower work-related anxiety, demonstrates a healthy ability to prioritise what truly matters for restoration.”

“At InsureandGo, we recognise that people want stress-free holidays, which is why we work so hard to make it easy for our customers – both through our award-winning service and also the quality of cover we offer. Since the cost of living crisis, we have noticed that more people are cutting corners on their travel cover, and this can be an enormous false economy particularly for those with medical conditions. Holidays are all about relaxing and having peace of mind – and we recommend UK holidaymakers shop around for the best possible cover in order to avoid unwanted headaches when abroad.”

To discover more about InsureandGo visit: InsureandGo.com

Do follow InsureandGo’s sustainable travel news, including highlights of new research, on X at https://x.com/Go_Sustainably

 

