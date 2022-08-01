A rapidly growing company is on track to beat its year two turnover target of £500,000 after several new contract wins – including its first foothold in the USA.

This international success has also led to the company changing its name to better reflect its main offer to the iGaming industry.

Stockton-based Affili8 will become iGaming Agency (iGA) ­- clarifying its offer of providing SEO, paid search, social media marketing, content writing and web solutions for gambling, along with affiliate marketing.

Recent client wins include signing five figure deals with a popular betting exchange, as well as a new white label casino focusing on the UK market and a contract win with a California-based company.

The company was started in early 2020 by friends Chris O’Rourke, Richard Paget and Chris Sutherland, who had previously worked together in digital marketing.

Chris O’Rourke said: “Our initial plan was to build an affiliate network for the iGaming sector to promote casinos and bookmakers, but market forces saw us attract a number of businesses for consultancy as well.

“When we started going down that route the fact we were called Affili8 was very confusing for potential customers as they were not expecting us to be pitching SEO and other services.

“iGaming Agency as a trading name is a ‘does what it says on the tin’ brand name that establishes our primary areas of expertise.

“We are now operating in 16 countries and are delighted that our hard work and commitment has paid off in such a short timeframe.”

The company expanded in 2021 creating five new jobs – bringing its workforce to ten. Its growth also meant a move to LevelQ in Stockton which offers a fitting environment for digital and tech teams with a café, free gym, parking and a cinema room with games consoles.