Frisk Radio, the freshest radio station in the North East is celebrating a hugely successful first quarter, having attracted an estimated* 5,500 unique listeners a week.

Frisk Radio has entertained 1,500 listeners through their web, app and smart speaker platforms, and an estimated* 4,000 listeners a week through their recently launched DAB frequency covering North & South Tyneside.

Frisk Radio’s Stuart Landreth said:

“We really want to thank each and every one of you who tuned in so far and have supported us since our creation – we couldn’t have done it without you!”

A lot has happened at Frisk since the launch; they are currently in direct contact with Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC), donating airtime to their Ukraine crisis appeal following the invasion of the country which has displaced millions. It’s Frisk’s aim that with more listeners being reached, the DEC will receive more donations of clothes, food, and water to help the people of Ukraine.

Frisk were also selected to take part in the Brit Awards competition – where one of their lucky listeners won two balcony tickets to watch the Brit Awards ceremony in London and 400 for travel and accommodation.

The expansion of Frisk Radio is being planned, with an increase of the DAB transmission area and new transmitters due to be installed in Newcastle and Gateshead this summer. With this expansion, Frisk are hoping to gain even more listeners, so that they can bring the people of the North-East non-stop beats and banter.

Concluding Stuart said:

“The feedback from listeners has been immense! The North East has long been overdue a station that mixes clubbing flashbacks with fresh new dance music, and this has been clearly reflected in our figures.”