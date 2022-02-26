DPP Planning has announced its latest set of promotions as part of its strategy to develop the skills and career prospects of its team.

Across three of its five offices, the independent urban planning consultancy has promoted a trio of high performing employees in recognition of their professional development and contribution to the company’s growth.

In Newcastle, Nicola Crowley has been promoted from Senior Planner to Principal Planner. She joined DPP in 2015 as an Assistant Planner, progressing to Planner two years later before taking to the role of Senior Planner in 2019.

In that time Nicola has worked on a number of successful high profile planning applications including the transformational Milburngate in Durham, Newcastle’s tallest building, Hadrian’s Tower and the Brett Wharf residential scheme in Gateshead.

Also becoming Principal Planner is Oliver Corbett who is based out of DPP’s Leeds office. Having joined the business in 2018 as a Planner, he was promoted a year later to Senior Planner before achieving his new position.

Supporting projects in sectors such as student residential and education, Oliver has been involved in a series of stand-out property developments including Laurence Calvert secondary school in Leeds, a new Lidl store in Horsforth Leeds, the new urban extension at Howden North as well as well as the major residential led mixed-use development of the former Corah Factory Site in Leicester.

In DPP’s Cardiff office, Freya Rideout has been promoted to Planner. She joined on a work experience placement in 2019 as an Assistant Planner and has been involved in significant projects such as the redevelopment of Queens Arcade Shopping centre in Cardiff and a Build to Rent scheme in Rugby.

These promotions are integral to DPP’s approach to succession planning and the development of its team. Almost a third of its team of 29 have been rewarded with a promotion in the past 12 months, following the path taken by the majority of DPP directors who have worked their way up to senior management roles.

Gareth Hooper, CEO of DPP Planning, said: “We have an extremely talented team that we are keen to support through their professional development. Nicola, Oliver and Freya are indicative of the quality of planning professionals we are able to attract and retain at DPP and are rightly rewarded with these promotions.

“In line with our continued growth we have instilled an approach to workforce development that unlocks people’s potential and creates a sustainable business, which delivers long-term benefits to the company and our clients.”