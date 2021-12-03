The Piece Hall in Halifax is today delighted to announce Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds among the historic venue’s Summer 2022 headliners.

Fresh from the success of No.1 album Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) – British music icon Noel and his band will play the Yorkshire venue’s stunning open-air courtyard on Tuesday June 21.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 26 via ticketmaster.co.uk

Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We are so excited to announce music legend and cultural icon Noel Gallagher as one of our big headliners at Live at The Piece Hall next summer.

“Noel has been at the forefront of the British music scene for almost 30 years, written some of the most important songs of all time and we cannot wait for him and his band High Flying Birds to join us here at this special venue on June 21. It is going to be a truly amazing night.”

As a founding member and the principal songwriter of British music legends Oasis, Noel Gallagher has sold more than 70 million records, including the band’s generation-defining albums Definitely Maybe and What’s The Story Morning Glory?

At The Piece Hall, Noel with his 11-piece band will perform tracks from his new series of EPs and from the impressive Gallagher back catalogue.

Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) is a definitive 18-track ‘Best Of’ package, and a timely reminder of the breadth and depth of songs from the first decade of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Curated and compiled entirely by Noel, the tracklisting encompasses songs from High Flying Birds’ three albums – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Chasing Yesterday and Who Built The Moon? – and the three acclaimed EPs (Black Star Dancing, This Is The Place and Blue Moon Rising).

Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) continues a consecutive run of four UK No.1 albums for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, cumulatively selling more than 2.4 million albums internationally in the process. The album also marks a staggering 12 UK No.1 albums across Noel’s career.

Supporting Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at The Piece Hall will be Tribes. The

London indie-rock quartet recently delighted fans by announcing they will return to the stage after an eight year hiatus – and almost a decade on from the release of critically acclaimed debut album Baby and singles We Were Children and Corner of an English Field.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds join music legends Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Brit Award winner Paloma Faith and chart topper Tom Grennan among the headliners to appear Live at The Piece Hall in 2022 – with many more artists to be announced.

