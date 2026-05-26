SUMMER OF PRIDE COMBINES ENTERTAINMENT AND EDUCATION

THIS year’s North East Summer of Pride will continue to offer a full of programme of entertainment and celebrations, but will also reflect the need for the community to continue its fight.

The month-long event – which will launch across Sunderland, South Tyneside and Gateshead on 1 June – will feature scores of events for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

But it will also be a backdrop for people to get involved and show their support, particularly at a time when the community and Pride events are facing political challenges.

OUT North East, which organises the Summer of Pride, has put together a packed programme which includes all of the celebratory aspects which Pride has come to represent – including concerts, film screenings, sporting events and shopping centre takeovers.

Organisers have also included a range of activities designed to highlight the challenges facing the LGBTQ+ community, including a protest banner making session with ReportOUT along with a Pride March and rally in Sunderland.

A Wear It With Pride session will also take place at Gateshead’s ONE centre where people can create a unique Pride look on a own mugs, T shirt or tote bag.

Peter Darrant, head of OUT North East, said that while the programme still offers many opportunities to celebrate, this year it was also important for the community “to be seen, heard and proud.”

“Prides nationally are facing a number of challenges in the current political climate and it is important for us to remain visible and to continue to show how important it is they take place,” he said.

“At the same time Prides also offer a huge boost to the local economy, bringing people in who spend money and time in our towns and cities.

“These benefits seem to be overlooked, along with the importance that Pride brings to the community at large and how they help promote a spirit of collaboration and understanding.

“We have a fantastic month of events planned and we hope that – as in previous years – everyone will turn out and support Summer of Pride.”

Events across the region include the Pride 5K Colour run and the return of the popular Pride Bowling Tournament, along with shopping centre takeovers at the Bridges, MetroCentre, The Galleries and Hebburn Town Centre.

First week activities kick off with a number of events at Sunderland University, including a Northern Proud Voices concert, a screening of the feel-good movie, Everyone’s Talking About Jamie and a free talk about what Pride should become.

Drag nights, quizzes, fund raisers and cabaret evenings will also be held at various locations across the three boroughs during the month.

Big names who are supporting the event include performers such as Joe McElderry – who will be headlining Bents Park Live on 19 July in conjunction with Pride.

Also appearing at various venues across the month are Angie Brown, Blu James (Basement Jaxx) and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Sally TM.

The ever-popular family fun days will take place at Sunderland’s Beacon of Light on 7 June and at Bensham Grove, Gateshead on 28 June.

And these are just a few of the many events taking place, with the full programme available at www.outnortheast.org.uk

“This is a very challenging year for the LGBTQ+ community and Pride,” said Peter.

“And while we have ensured that we have continued with our commitment to put on events which are accessible to all, which are a celebration and full of fun, we also need to highlight the need to be visible and to be heard.

“We hope that everyone will turn out in force and support the programme.”