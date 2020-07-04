Great value available across the range, including a £1,000 saving on the Mirage, £2,500 on ASX and £3,500 on Eclipse Cross

The UK’s best-selling plug-in hybrid, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, is available with savings of up to £4,000

Mitsubishi Motors also offers the assurance of prompt delivery of any new vehicle – including the in-demand Outlander PHEV

To boost the re-opening of showrooms across its dealer network in England and Northern Ireland, and Scotland from the end of June, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK is now offering its customers savings of up to £4,000 from now until September 28, 2020, as well as the assurance of prompt delivery of their chosen vehicle either to their local dealership or to their home, free of charge.

Anyone purchasing a new seven-seat Outlander petrol or Outlander PHEV – the UK’s best-selling plug in hybrid – can save £4,000 off the retail price on most variants. Eclipse Cross customers can save up to £3,500 depending on the version they choose and there are savings of up to £2,500 available on the new Mitsubishi ASX and £1,000 on the recently-launched Mitsubishi Mirage.

Many of the service and parts departments of the Mitsubishi Motors UK network remained open for the duration of the lockdown to ensure the vehicles of key workers, health and care staff and those of the emergency services were able to get essential maintenance and repair.

With the wider Mitsubishi Motors network now opening to all customers across the UK, with comprehensive anti-coronavirus measures in place, Mitsubishi Motors is getting behind its dealers not only with this comprehensive offer but also a new “So Much More on Offer” marketing campaign on commencing July 1. This is to encourage potential customers to make the most of the “new normal” by seeking out more fun and adventure in a new Mitsubishi vehicle.

David Rodriguez, Sales and Marketing Director, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, commented, “As lockdown lifts and some sense of normality is returning, people are thinking about their needs going forward. For many, a dependable, comfortable and safe vehicle is top of that list and we want to make it as easy as possible for people to realise their ambition of having a new vehicle outside their door. We’re not only offering customer savings but also attractive finance packages, free home delivery, great-value maintenance packages and, of course, the peace of mind that comes with owning a reliable and robust Mitsubishi.”