As we reach the halfway point of the school summer holidays, you’d be forgiven for running somewhat short of ideas to keep the kids entertained.

With the cost of living crisis biting, parents up and down the country are on the lookout for ways to make the holidays fun without breaking the bank, and one North East attraction has stepped in with a new programme of family activities to help you get summer sorted.

Based just a few miles outside of Durham city centre, Ushaw Historic House, Chapels and Gardens is something of a hidden gem. With family-focused events and activities, plus beautiful gardens just waiting to be explored, there’s plenty to keep the whole family entertained. This summer, they’re launching their ‘Summer’s Sorted’ campaign, with a varied programme of activities to keep families busy throughout the summer and beyond.

Along with family-friendly exhibitions and activities in the house itself, there’s plenty to enjoy in the gardens, including outdoor games, a treasure hunt and a ‘Room on the Broom’ trail, plus a new digital trail on the way. Alongside this, there are special events running right through the summer. From the chance to meet farm animals and see owls up close, to weekly sewing workshops and even a comedy gig for kids, there really is something for everyone.

The team at Ushaw pride themselves on opening their Historic House and Gardens up to the community for everyone to enjoy all year round, and as part of this, they offer an Annual Pass for families. This means that two adults and their children can enjoy unlimited trips for a whole year for £39, while families living close to Ushaw in DH7 7 or DH7 9 postcodes can get an Annual Pass for just £19.50. With the passes lasting a full year, you could have the end of this year’s summer holidays sorted, plus the start of next year’s too!

Speaking about what’s in store, Jonathan Ward, Commercial Director at Ushaw, said: “When it came to planning our summer events, we knew we wanted to offer something for all the family, with value in mind. Our ‘Summer’s Sorted’ campaign is all about offering families different experiences, so they can make new memories with us time and time again.”

Train Toy Takeover – Mondays, Tuesdays & Fridays until 2 September, 11am – 4pm

Ushaw will be hosting Train Toy Takeovers throughout the summer, with plenty of track and trains for your young engineers to construct and play to their hearts’ content.

No pre-booking required. Included with an Annual Pass or Day Pass.

Take a Stitch to Ushaw – Every Friday until 2 September, 2pm – 3:30pm

Learn the basics of hand stitching, create your own fabric cupcakes or doughnuts, have a go at crazy patchwork, or stitch your own masterpiece to display on a card or keyring. All materials and tuition provided. Suitable for children 7 years and older.

Booking required (do so here). Included with an Annual Pass or Day Pass.

Animals About Town – Tuesday 16 & 23 August, 11am – 3pm

Meet, interact and learn about some friendly farm animals, as Animals About Town makes a return to Ushaw.

Booking required (do so here). Tickets £3 per child – adults need an Annual Pass or Day Pass.

Meet The Birds – Monday 15th & Tuesday 30 August, 11am – 2pm (Drop-in)

Get a close-up look at real owls, as Gosling Raptors come to Ushaw for the day.

No pre-booking required. Included with our Annual Pass or Day Pass.

Confidence Building Workshop with Activate Theatre – Thursday 25 & Friday 26 August, 10:30am – 1pm & 1:30pm – 3:30pm

Lift your head up high! Activate Theatre will be hosting fun activities to boost young people’s confidence. Sessions are available for ages 4-7 and 7-11.

Booking required (do so here). Included with an Annual Pass or Day Pass.

Comedy Club 4 Kids – Live at Ushaw – Saturday 3rd September, 1pm – 2pm

The Comedy Club 4 Kids gets the best stand-ups, sketch acts and cabaret stars from the international circuit to do their thing for an audience of children (aged 6+) and their families… but without the rude bits!

Booking required (do so here). Tickets £5 children, £10 adults, or £25 for a family of 4.

To find out more about Summer’s Sorted, head to:

https://ushaw.org/whatson/summers-sorted-at-ushaw/