Sunday For Sammy Support Coast Festival 24

This weekend’s Coast Fest at North Shields will showcase an array of talent both at grassroots level and those more well established, but it will also be putting the spotlight onto young rising stars.

Coast Festival takes place at Percy Park RFC in North Shields with headliners Professor Green, The Selecter and Badly Drawn Boy but once again the festival will feature its Sunday for Sammy Stage dedicated to showcasing emerging talent.

Event organisers John Milton Peacock and John Smith are no strangers to promoting local talent as they both manage artists and put on gigs locally.

“The Sunday for Sammy Stage provides a platform for young artists who have never had the opportunity to appear at a festival before. The stage will serve as a hotbed of North East talent, introducing the region’s up-and-coming musicians to a wider audience, “ said John Milton Peacock.

Ray Laidlaw from the Sunday for Sammy Trust is delighted to support the festival and is encouraged with the quality and level of talent on display.

“It’s truly inspiring to see the remarkable talent in our region. The Sunday for Sammy Trust has supported many young musicians and performers over the years. Those performing at this weekend’s Coast Festival are already showing great promise and are destined for success. I encourage festival goers to look out for these artists and support them on their exciting journey.

“Purchasing tickets for our shows or the Sunday for Sammy DVDs helps fund the entry of young talent into the entertainment industry. Everyone who has supported us is contributing to a young person’s future, and for that, we are extremely grateful,” added Ray.” Who knows, you may be able to tell your friends that you first saw the next big thing at Coast Festival on the Sunday for Sammy Stage.”

Acts on the Sunday for Sammy Stage include Earth Farm, Charlotte Kennedy, Connor Fyfe and Twayn.

“We’ve even got a Youth Music Stage and podcast tent for very young people too and we are expecting to see some exceptional performances,” said John Smith. “It really is a festival to show case the incredible talent of our rising stars and we want Coast Festival to be the place everyone wants to get their first big break.”