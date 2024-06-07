Sunderland AFC’s Top Scorers: A Look Back at the Past 24 Seasons

Over the past 24 years, Sunderland AFC has experienced a rollercoaster journey through English football, from the heights of the Premier League to the challenges of the Championship. Throughout this period, several players have stood out as top goal scorers for the club, each leaving their mark in different seasons. Here’s a detailed look at Sunderland’s top scorers over the last 24 seasons, showcasing their significant contributions to the team’s efforts on the pitch.
2023-24: Jack Clarke – 15 Goals
Jack Clarke emerged as Sunderland’s top scorer with 15 goals in the Championship, demonstrating his effectiveness in front of goal and his vital role in the team’s attacking play.
2022-23: Amad Diallo – 13 Goals
On loan from Manchester United, Amad Diallo made an immediate impact, leading the scoring charts with 13 goals and adding flair and creativity to Sunderland’s forward line.
2021-22: Ross Stewart – 26 Goals
Ross Stewart had a remarkable season, netting 26 goals in League One. His prolific form was crucial in Sunderland’s promotion push.
2020-21: Charlie Wyke – 30 Goals
Charlie Wyke’s 30 goals were instrumental for Sunderland in League One, showcasing his clinical finishing and consistency throughout the campaign.
2019-20: Chris Maguire – 11 Goals
Chris Maguire led the team with 11 goals, providing experience and reliability in a challenging League One season.
2018-19: Josh Maja – 15 Goals
Before his January transfer to Bordeaux, Josh Maja scored 15 goals, helping Sunderland maintain a competitive edge in League One.
2017-18: Lewis Grabban – 12 Goals
Despite leaving in January, Lewis Grabban’s 12 goals made him Sunderland’s top scorer in a difficult Championship season that ended in relegation.
2016-17: Jermain Defoe – 15 Goals
Jermain Defoe’s 15 goals in the Premier League highlighted his enduring quality, although Sunderland were ultimately relegated.
2015-16: Jermain Defoe – 15 Goals
Defoe’s consistent scoring, with another 15 goals, was crucial in helping Sunderland avoid relegation from the Premier League.
2014-15: Connor Wickham – 6 Goals
Connor Wickham was the top scorer with 6 goals in a season where goals were hard to come by for Sunderland in the Premier League.
2013-14: Fabio Borini – 10 Goals
On loan from Liverpool, Fabio Borini scored 10 goals, playing a key role in Sunderland’s escape from relegation and their run to the League Cup final.
2012-13: Steven Fletcher – 11 Goals
Steven Fletcher led the scoring with 11 goals in his debut season, providing much-needed firepower in the Premier League.
2011-12: Stephane Sessegnon – 8 Goals
Stephane Sessegnon’s 8 goals showcased his versatility and importance in Sunderland’s midfield and attack.
2010-11: Asamoah Gyan – 11 Goals
Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan scored 11 goals, becoming a fan favorite with his dynamic performances.
2009-10: Darren Bent – 25 Goals
Darren Bent’s 25 goals in the Premier League were crucial, making him one of Sunderland’s most prolific strikers in recent history.
2008-09: Djibril Cissé – 11 Goals
On loan from Marseille, Djibril Cissé’s 11 goals provided a significant contribution to Sunderland’s attack.
2007-08: Kenwyne Jones – 7 Goals
Kenwyne Jones led the scoring with 7 goals in a season where Sunderland fought hard to maintain their Premier League status.
2006-07: David Connolly – 13 Goals
David Connolly’s 13 goals in the Championship helped Sunderland secure promotion to the Premier League.
2005-06: Anthony Le Tallec – 5 Goals
In a tough Premier League season, Anthony Le Tallec was the top scorer with 5 goals, as Sunderland struggled in front of goal.
2004-05: Stephen Elliott – 15 Goals
Stephen Elliott’s 15 goals were key in Sunderland’s Championship-winning campaign, earning promotion to the Premier League.
2003-04: Marcus Stewart – 16 Goals
Marcus Stewart scored 16 goals in the Championship, highlighting his goal-scoring ability despite the team’s mid-table finish.
2002-03: Kevin Phillips – 6 Goals
Kevin Phillips led with 6 goals in a season that ended in relegation from the Premier League.
2001-02: Kevin Phillips – 13 Goals
Phillips’ 13 goals provided a bright spot in an otherwise difficult season for Sunderland.
2000-01: Kevin Phillips – 14 Goals
Phillips continued his impressive form with 14 goals, helping Sunderland achieve a respectable finish in the Premier League.
These players have not only been instrumental in scoring goals but have also played significant roles in shaping Sunderland’s fortunes over the years. From promotion battles to relegation struggles, their contributions have been vital in the club’s ongoing journey through the tiers of English football.
