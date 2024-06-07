Middlesbrough FC’s Top Scorers: A Look Back at the Past 24 Seasons

Middlesbrough FC, a club with a rich history and passionate fanbase, has seen a variety of prolific goal scorers over the last 24 seasons. Each of these players has contributed significantly to the club’s fortunes, both in the Premier League and the Championship. Here’s a comprehensive look at Middlesbrough’s top goal scorers season by season over the past two and a half decades:

2023-24: Emmanuel Latte Lath – 16 Goals

In the most recent season, Emmanuel Latte Lath led the scoring charts for Middlesbrough, showcasing his striking prowess in the Championship.

2022-23: Chuba Akpom – 28 Goals

Chuba Akpom had an outstanding season, scoring 28 goals. His form was pivotal in Middlesbrough’s attacking play, making him one of the top scorers in the league.

2021-22: Matt Crooks – 11 Goals

Matt Crooks was the leading scorer with 11 goals, contributing significantly from midfield in a competitive Championship season.

2020-21: Duncan Watmore – 9 Goals

Duncan Watmore led the team’s scoring with 9 goals, helping the club in crucial matches throughout the season.

2019-20: Ashley Fletcher – 11 Goals

Ashley Fletcher topped the charts with 11 goals, his contributions vital in Middlesbrough’s fight against relegation.

2018-19: Britt Assombalonga – 14 Goals

Britt Assombalonga was the standout scorer with 14 goals, continuing his consistent goal-scoring form for Boro.

2017-18: Britt Assombalonga – 15 Goals

In his first season with the club, Assombalonga scored 15 goals, proving to be a key signing for Middlesbrough.

2016-17: Álvaro Negredo – 9 Goals

Negredo’s 9 goals were the highest for Middlesbrough in their Premier League campaign, though the club struggled overall.

2015-16: David Nugent – 8 Goals

David Nugent’s 8 goals helped Middlesbrough secure promotion to the Premier League, showcasing his experience and scoring ability.

2014-15: Patrick Bamford – 17 Goals

On loan from Chelsea, Patrick Bamford scored 17 goals, playing a crucial role in Middlesbrough’s promotion push.

2013-14: Albert Adomah – 12 Goals

Albert Adomah was the top scorer with 12 goals, contributing significantly from the wing.

2012-13: Scott McDonald – 13 Goals

Scott McDonald’s 13 goals were pivotal for Middlesbrough, highlighting his role as a key striker for the team.

2011-12: Marvin Emnes – 18 Goals

Marvin Emnes had a standout season, scoring 18 goals and leading the team’s offensive efforts.

2010-11: Leroy Lita – 12 Goals

Leroy Lita topped the scoring charts with 12 goals, his goals crucial in many important matches.

2009-10: Adam Johnson – 11 Goals

Before his January move to Manchester City, Adam Johnson scored 11 goals, providing vital contributions from the wing.

2008-09: Tuncay Şanlı – 7 Goals

In a challenging Premier League season, Tuncay’s 7 goals were the highest for Middlesbrough, although the club was relegated.

2007-08: Afonso Alves – 10 Goals

Afonso Alves led with 10 goals, his performances in the latter part of the season giving the club a boost.

2006-07: Yakubu Aiyegbeni – 12 Goals

Yakubu’s 12 goals were key in Middlesbrough’s mid-table finish in the Premier League.

2005-06: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – 15 Goals

Veteran striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink scored 15 goals, leading Middlesbrough’s attack in both domestic and European competitions.

2004-05: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – 13 Goals

Hasselbaink again led the scoring with 13 goals, his experience and goal-scoring ability proving invaluable.

2003-04: Szilárd Németh – 9 Goals

Szilárd Németh was the top scorer with 9 goals, contributing significantly to the team’s mid-table stability.

2002-03: Massimo Maccarone – 9 Goals

In his debut season, Massimo Maccarone scored 9 goals, showcasing his potential as a leading striker.

2001-02: Alen Boksic – 8 Goals

Veteran forward Alen Boksic’s 8 goals were crucial in a season of consolidation for Middlesbrough.

2000-01: Alen Boksic – 12 Goals

Boksic’s 12 goals were instrumental, providing the necessary firepower in a challenging Premier League campaign.

These players have been vital in shaping Middlesbrough’s journey through English football, from their battles in the Premier League to their campaigns in the Championship. Each top scorer has left a lasting legacy, contributing significantly to the club’s storied history.

