The Eco Agency has launched a campaign to help North East businesses take the first step to reducing their carbon footprint.

The campaign is based on The Eco Agency’s programme which encourages businesses to pledge 8 actionable goals that support the environment.

“As one of the biggest contributors to environmental waste, we know that businesses can make big differences through small changes. But this starts with environmental awareness and commitment. We’ve developed a goals system aimed at supporting businesses in these two areas.

While we know there is no silver bullet, our achievable goals are designed to help raise awareness of how businesses activities can impact the environment, and to help organisations take the first actionable steps toward a greener journey” says Cameron Shaw, founder and CEO of The Eco Agency.

Following the adoption of Sunderland’s Low Carbon Framework by the Sunderland Partnership and its endorsement by the City Council’s Cabinet on Tuesday [January 12], the Eco Agency is now offering 150 free spaces to Sunderland-based businesses to help them kickstart their journey to a more sustainable future.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “Reducing our carbon emissions is the most pressing issue of our generation and something that requires a collective effort from people and businesses across the city as well as all of our partner organisations.

“Sunderland businesses are renowned for stepping up to the plate in the face of challenges, as we have seen throughout the pandemic, and I’m already aware of some good practice within our business community on low carbon. I’m delighted to see that the Eco Agency are offering support to encourage Sunderland businesses to take steps to become greener, and look forward to hearing more as companies engage with the programme.”