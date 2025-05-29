SUNDERLAND FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL HELPS BUSINESSES ADOPT A GREEN LIFESTYLE

SUNDERLAND Food and Drink Festival is adding going green to its attractions at this year’s event – with help from a range of experts.

The popular festival is set to return to the city from June 6-8, with a packed programme of live music, street food vendors, stalls and children’s entertainment.

And for the first time organisers Sunderland BIDs is introducing The Eco Edit, a panel discussion about how people shop, travel and use resources – along with advice on how businesses can adopt meaningful practices which contribute to positive change.

The event – which takes place at Keel Square at 1pm on Friday June 6 – will feature speakers Jo Gordon of community food project, My Sisters’ Kitchen CIC and Claire Wayman of Sunshine Co-Operative, an online delivery service which specialises in offering organic fruit and vegetables and locally sourced products.

Sunshine Co-Operative also runs a shop at High Street West, where people can enjoy a sustainable shopping experience and also purchase everything from pottery to jewellery and skin care, along with food and drink.

The final speaker is Dr Jenny Connor who owns vegan fruit farm, Dalton Moor Farm, near Murton.

A former radiologist, Jenny’s farm is home to the School of Sustainable Living and Wellbeing where she also runs Cup of Life Coaching, showcasing the benefits of a more sustainable and vegan way of life.

“At Dalton Moor Farm we have a holistic approach to vegan living, farming, food production, education and health and wellbeing,” said Dr Connor.

“There are so many benefits to a vegan lifestyle, not only for its positive impact on the planet as a whole but how it can help improve health and longevity.

“I’m very pleased to have been invited to be part of the Eco Edit and am looking forward to some really lively discussions.”

The session will be hosted by Jennie Morris of Just Let Your Soul Grow CIC, a community garden based at Fullwell Mill.

Roberta Redecke, Marketing & Events Manager at Sunderland BID, believes the special event is a great way to kick off this year’s Food and Drink Festival – and will also provide some vital information for businesses.

“We are delighted to have been able to bring together such a diverse range of experts who will take part in this discussion and really provide some fantastic insights into ways businesses can adopt a green lifestyle,” she said.

“Each of our panel has a different perspective so bringing them together is a real coup for us.

“It will also give everyone the opportunity to explore the wider festival and see some of the amazing food vendors, craft sellers and entertainment that will be on offer across the weekend.”

Anyone wanting to attend needs to register at https://sunderlandbid.co.uk/panel/