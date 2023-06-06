SUNDERLAND PREPARES FOR EUROVISION PARTY…

SUNDERLAND will be celebrating in style this Saturday, as the city goes Eurovision crazy.

With the grand finale of the competition taking place in Liverpool this weekend (Sat 13 May) fans can enjoy a whole host of fun as well as watch the competition live in Park Lane.

The event has been created by Sunderland City Council and Sunderland BID alongside venues Port of Call, Gatsby, Live Lounge and The Point.

Events kick off at 1pm with a Tik Tok dance off with Tinkerbell and Hook, followed by a performance from members of ISG Theatre School then a Sunderland Got Talent competition and Sunderland College students performing hits from High School Musical.

Dancing Queen – an Abba tribute band – will then create the real spirit of Eurovision, with Mac*Busted taking to the stage, with an opportunity to sing along to Crowd Karaoke before the main event.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID believes it will be an amazing event.

“The programme for the day will offer something for everyone, with the chance to get Eurovision ready before the show itself is screened,” she said.

“Venues in the area have really pulled together to make this a memorable day which we’re sure everyone will enjoy.

“Children are welcome up until 9pm, after which it will be adults only until the end of the evening.”

Andy Golding of The Point said it was gearing up to be a great day.

“We’re now at fever pitch because of Eurovision and we’re looking forward to this being an incredible day – and night- for everyone,” he said.

A number of road closures will be in place on the day. Park Lane, Vine Place South Back, Derwent Street, the junction from Park Lane and Olive Street towards Holmeside and Derwent Street South Back will be closed from 8am on Saturday until 1am on Sunday 14 May.

Anyone wanting further details can contact events@sunderland.gov.uk

