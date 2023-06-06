DANCE MUSIC CLASSIC TO STAR AT NORTHERN PRIDE

WORLD renowned DJs who are among the biggest names in the dance music industry are set to make this year’s Northern Pride an event to remember.

Organisers of the event – which takes place at Newcastle’s Town Moor over the weekend of 22-23 July – have unveiled the first major event on the entertainment line-up.

Ministry of Sound does Pride will close the Saturday night, with a sizzling 90 minute set, bringing a taste of Ibiza to the city.

Taking to the decks will be Smokin Jo, the only female to ever be given the number one DJ in the world award, who has gigged across the world in countries including Japan, Brazil, Greece, Singapore and the USA.

She has been a regular at some of the top clubs in Ibiza where she still has a residency, as well at playing at Fabric in London.

Joining Jo will be DJ and record producer, Seamus Haji, who has a number one in the UK dance charts to his name, with his cover of Indeep’s Last Night A DJ Saved My Life.

He has worked with a whole host of musical greats, including Mariah Carey, Rhianna, Moby and Mika.

The Ministry of Sound does Pride announcement marks the first news about who will be appearing at this year’s event, with more details to follow in the near future.

Director, Ste Dunn, said this was a first for Northern Pride but he believed it will be a brilliant night.

“We were very keen to mix it up and have some entertainment that was very different than anything we’d had before,” he said.

“It’s a real coup for us getting two of the biggest DJs in the world to perform but we’re confident it will be an amazing club and party set.”

The performance will take place in the Festival Arena, which this year’s carries a small charge to ensure that Pride is able to continue at the same level.

Tickets start from £6 for a day pass and £10 for the entire weekend, which gives access to bars and food stalls as well as the funfair.

Anyone who buys tickets for the new and improved VIP space will also have access to the Platinum Bar and Garden – sponsored by Bobby’s Newcastle.

The Community Village will remain a free space throughout the weekend, which includes the Curious Arts stage, the sports and active life zone and the LGBT Northern Social Group which supports those who may be attending Pride for the first time.

It will also house the Family and Youth Zone and the Health and Wellbeing area as well as the Rainbow Village with its market stalls, which will all operate across the entire weekend.

Tickets for over 12s are now on sale at www.northern-pride.com with the option to also upgrade and buy a Platinum Pass.

