SUNDERLAND TAKES LUNAR NEW YEAR AT A GALLOP…

FASHION, food, music and all things Asian will be the focus of celebrations this Sunday (March) as Sunderland marks Lunar New Year.

The city is ensuring the Year of the Horse is welcomed in style on Sunday 1 March with a full programme of arts, crafts and live performances from 11am to 3pm

And among the treats on offer will be a traditional Chinese fashion show, classical and modern Asian dance and music played on a Guzheng – a Chinese-plucked zither and a traditional dragon dance.

There will also be an appearance by The Hunters – a tribute to the KPop Demon Hunters which became the most watched puppets film in Netflix’s history, with plenty more besides for visitors of all ages.

Chinese toys and snacks will be available and there will be Japanese street food provided by Arigato and Yum Yaba will be selling bubble waffles.

Visitors will also be able to create their own Hóngbāo, a traditional Chinese red envelope which contains coins – in this case chocolate ones – believed to bring good luck, prosperity and protection.

This is the seventh year of Lunar New Year celebrations in the city and Roberta Redecke, Head of Business Services at Sunderland’s BIDs – which includes City Centre BID and Seafront BID – said the “the event just keeps getting bigger and better.”

“Sunderland is such a welcoming city,” she said, “and we know from experience how much everyone likes to come along and learn about other cultures.

“A great deal of care and thought goes into ensuring there are activities for all ages and that as many aspects of Asian culture are represented as possible.

“So, whether you want to try some new dishes or turn your hand to an ancient art form, such as origami, you are guaranteed to have a lovely day out.”

Ian Wong, who owns Asiana restaurant in the city is once again acting as a consultant for the event, assisting in procuring some of the authentic entertainment and ensuring the community involvement.

“It’s always a real pleasure to be involved,” said Ian, who also liaises with Sunderland University’s Chinese Society.

“It is lovely seeing people from different cultures celebrate together.”

Activities in the Sunniside area are part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

To find out more about Lunar New Year visit sunderlandbid.co.uk/events/lunar-new-year/